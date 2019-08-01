Rox Clutch In 9th Against Willmar

The St. Cloud Rox scored 3 times in the 9th in Willmar on Thursday to score a 5-3 victory over the Stingers. Parker Smejkal hit a go ahead home run to open the inning and St. Cloud took advantage of sloppy defense to add 2 more insurance runs. The win improves the Rox to 20-7 in the second half of their season, 40-22 overall.

Freddy Achecar notched the first run of the game with a RBI single in the 2nd inning and Ben Carew would later add a RBI with a sacrifice fly in the 4th.

Trae Robertson got the start for St. Cloud, pitching 4.2 innings with 2 strikeouts while giving up 2 runs. Nick Desalvo, Justin Wick, and Blake Stelzer would combine to give up just 1 run over the final 4.1 innings.

The same 2 teams play again on Friday night, this time at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. First pitch is at 7:05 pm with pregame starting at 6:35. Catch the action on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.