Rox Blanked by Moon Dogs 4-0

The Mankato Moon Dogs shut out the Rox 4-0 on Saturday night in St. Cloud. Mankato scratched 2 runs in the 3rd inning and added a 2 run home in the 8th to put the game out of reach.

Mankato State right hander Cam Kline got the start for St. Cloud and only allowed 2 runs in 7 innings while striking out 5.

The Rox managed 8 hits, including 4 doubles, but were unable to get a run on the board. Brendan Tinsman was the only St. Cloud batter with multiple hits, netting 2 on the night.

St. Cloud will look to rebound in the series finale against Mankato at Joe Faber Field on Sunday. Coverage begins at 3:35 pm with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.