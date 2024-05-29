Rox Announce Special Guest for Their Home Opener

The St. Cloud Rox have announced that former Minnesota Twins television play-by-play man Dick Bremer will be their special guest for the home opener Friday at Joe Faber Field. Bremer will throw out the first pitch, sign autographs and meet and greet fans.

Bremer is a St. Cloud State graduate who stepped away last season as the Twins TV play-by-play personality.

The Rox host Duluth Friday night at 7:05 in the home opener. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

Dick Bremer via MLB.com/Twins Dick Bremer via MLB.com/Twins loading...

The St. Cloud Rox outscored the Larks in Bismarck 11-3 Tuesday night to earn their first win of the season and improve to 1-1. Sartell native Kade Lewis went 2-5 with a double and 2 RBI and Tyler Bishop went 1-3 with 3 runs scored for St. Cloud. Kaden Pfeffer threw 6 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to get the win.

The Rox play at Minot tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:20.