Rocori/Becker Section Championship Football Game To Air On Granite City Sports Friday

The ROCORI Spartans will take on the Becker Bulldogs Friday night in Monticello with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., can be heard on AM 1390, FM 93.9, 1390GraniteCitySports.com and on the FREE Granite City Sports mobile app.

The Spartans and Bulldogs met in week six, with Becker picking up a 20-0 win at home. It was unusual because the Spartans have typically been the one to shut out opponents- four of their six regular-season wins came without the team allowing a point.

For the season ROCORI has scored 19.9 points per game, while Becker has put up an impressive 37.1 points per game. Defensively, the Spartans have allowed just 11.4 points per game, while the Bulldogs led Section 8AAAA by allowing just 9.9.

The Spartans are led by quarterback Will Steil, who has run for 731 yards and 11 touchdowns from the quarterback position this season. In addition, Steil has completed 55% of his passes for six touchdowns and just over 1,000 yards.

Quarterback Zachary Bengtson leads the Bulldogs offense with 25 passing touchdowns and 1,416 yards through the air. While Becker has five players with over 100 rushing yards each, Isaiah Gardner and Owen Angell have accounted for the bulk of the team's total with 972 combined yards on the ground.

The two teams met for the 8AAAA title last season, also in Monticello, with the Spartans picking up a 22-20 win to advance to the state tourney. ROCORI beat North Branch in a state quarterfinal in Blaine before falling 17-16 against Simley in a semifinal matchup.