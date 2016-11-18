Rocori Plays Winona Today at US Bank Stadium [AUDIO]

The Rocori Football team plays Winona at 4:30 this afternoon in the Class 4-A State Semifinals at US Bank Stadium. Hear the game on WJON with the pregame with Joe Putz at 4:15.

Rocori head coach Mike Rowe talked with Dave Overlund and I earlier this week. Listen to the conversation below.

Rocori is 9-3 while Winona is 10-1. Rocori beat Orono 30-7 in the State Semifinals last week. Listen below to some highlights from last week from Dave Overlund.