Where’s Maddi? MN Woman Pens Post To Keep Her In The News
It's been more than a month since Madeline 'Maddi' Kingsbury was last seen. Kingsbury who was living in Winona was working for Mayo at the time of her disappearance, and another Mayo employee just posted a great reminder to help keep Maddi's disappearance in front of people.
A friend in Colorado shared the post from Justine Buroker that was written just over a day ago.
The post has been shared more than 12,000 times and is accomplishing her goal of keeping Maddie's disappearance in the news and front and center online.
Maddie Kingsbury was last seen on March 31st when she was dropping her children off at daycare in Winona. NBC Chicago reported earlier this month that on the morning of March 31st "Kingsbury and her ex both dropped their children off at daycare, which Kingsbury's family said did not appear to be unusual, based on interviews police conducted with the daycare's owner."
NBC Chicago also went on to report that at the time of the disappearance, Kingsbury was "in the process of trying to move out of the home she shared with the father of her two children, whom she was no longer dating."
Since her disappearance law enforcement has canvassed multiple properties across multiple counties in Southern Minnesota.
If you have any information about the disappearance of Madeline 'Maddi' Kingsbury you are asked to contact the Winona Police Department at (507) 457-6492 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling (507) 457-6530 or emailing winonaareacrimestoppers.com.
