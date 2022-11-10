ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results

photo - Dave Overlund

Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night.

Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from Jack Spanier.  The Spartans converted the 2-point conversion.  Senior Hunter Nistler caught a 8-yard touchdown pass from Jack Spanier in the 3rd quarter to break a 6-all tie at the time.  Will Steil ran for the 2-point conversion.  In the first half ROCORI scored their first touchdown on a long 57-yard pass to senior receiver Adam Langer from Will Steil.  ROCORI led 6-0 at halftime.

The Spartans improve to 9-2. They will play in the State Semifinals against Simley at 4 p.m. Thursday November 17 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Simley beat Chisago Lakes 46-14 Thursday night.

Class 3A State Quarterfinals

New London-Spicer 18, Milaca 14
(@ Elk River HS)

Class 2A State Quarterfinals

Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Sauk Centre 7
(@ Monticello HS)

 

