Rocori Football Coach Mike Rowe Steps Down

Longtime Rocori Spartans football coach Mike Rowe is stepping down from his post to become superintendent of schools in Henning, Minnesota. Rowe had coached the Spartans for eight years and had appeared in the last four State Tournaments.

"I went back to school a couple years ago and got the degrees and was looking around to see if I was even qualified (to be a superintendent)," Rowe said. "For me, it is a personal dream and the next step in my career."

Rowe said he wrestled with the decision for days before deciding to take the job.

"It was a very difficult decision," Rowe said. "Rocori has a great community, great families, great teachers, great students, athletes and coaches."

"We've got deep roots locked in here, so it was very difficult," Rowe said.

Rowe says that while coaching isn't out of the question in the future, it isn't something he is planning on.

"I wouldn't say out of the question but right now it isn't my intention," Rowe said. "I just finished my 18th season coaching, and 30th year of football in my life, so I am at peace with that."

One of Rowe's assistant coaches, James Herberg, will take over as head coach. Rowe says he expects Rocori to continue its winning ways under Herberg.

"I am super excited to see what James will do with the program," Rowe said. "He is a kid that grew up here, he is a fantastic motivator of kids who has been with me all nine years."

"I am excited because that program is not dropping off because Mike Rowe is leaving," Rowe said. "That team is going to be really, really good."