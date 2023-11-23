Some Fun Limited Vinyl For Black Friday

Because of Black Friday, there is no new vinyl released this week, however, there are Black Friday Record Store Day titles. For those who don’t know what Record Store Day is, it is an annual event/day in April where special limited edition records/vinyl are released but you can only pick them up at independent record stores (no major retailers). They do a smaller run of limited vinyl for Black Friday every year too. Below are some of the titles I thought were fun.

--JEFF BECK – Tribute: A three-song EP making its vinyl debut. It includes “Midnight Walker” off the album he did with Johnny Depp.

--ERIC CARR – Rockology: Rockology was Carr’s only solo album now being rereleased as a picture disc. Limited to 4,000 copies.

--THE DOORS – Live in Bakersfield: Improvs and mixes from a live show the band did in August of 1970. Limited to 7,500 copies.

--GOO GOO DOLLS – Goo Goo Dolls: The band’s original first album from 1987 is long out of print and not available on vinyl. It is being released on red/clear vinyl with the original cover art and OBI Strip and is limited to 3,200 copies. Other Goo Goo Dolls RSD titles went fast so get in line early at your favorite record shop if you want this one.

--GRATEFUL DEAD – Filmore West San Franciso, CA 3/2/1969: The fourth night of their famed shows at the Filmore on a five LP boxed set. There are 7,500 copies available worldwide so should be a bit easier to track down.

--INXS – Shabooh, Shoobah Rarities: Eleven remixes, live tracks, and rare b-sides by the Australian band. Out of print since the 80s, this LP is limited to 3,500 copies.

--MOTLEY CRUE – Too Young To Fall In Love EP: Reprinting of a 3-track EP of cover songs originally issued in 1983 coming out on orange/black vinyl.

--PRINCE – Get Off 12”: Originally released as a promotional record for radio stations prior to Diamonds and Pearls it was the first song Prince did with the New Power Generation and is a 10-minute-long version of the title song. Only 1,500 copies were produced when it was first handed out. Being reproduced for Black Friday, 7,000 copies are available.

--SKID ROW - B-Side Ourselves: Reissue of original 1992 LP featuring the band covering songs by Judas Priest, The Ramones, KISS, Jimi Hendrix, and Rush. Limited to 2,500 copies on yellow/black marble vinyl it is sure to go fast.

You can check out the entire list of Black Friday Record Store Day titles at recordstoreday.com.

