Rescheduled Moonlight Ski Happening At Quarry Park

WAITE PARK -- Explore the trails out at Quarry Park Friday evening.

The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks Department are teaming up to host the annual Moonlight Ski event. The event was supposed to take place earlier this month but was rescheduled.

Get our free mobile app

From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. you can travel through the 4.2 miles of groomed trails, warm up at bonfires and enjoy some snacks and hot drinks along the way. There will also be several door prizes given away throughout the night.

Fitzharris Ski & Sport and Revolution Cycle & Ski will be offering free ski rentals on a first come, first serve basis.

Parking fees will be waived for the event.