St. Cloud Man Drowns in Quarry Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man drowned while swimming in Quarry Park over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call shortly after 5:00 p.m. Saturday reporting a man had dived into the water at Quarry #2 and not returned to the surface.

Emergency crews searched the area and a diver found and recovered the man, identified as 23-year-old Ahmed Jarso, 40 feet deep in the area where he went down.

The sheriff's office says Jarso was brought to the shore where paramedics provided life-saving measures. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

The Stearns/Benton Dive Team, Stearns County Sonar Team, Waite Park Police Department, St. Joseph Police Department, Waite Park Fire Department, St. Cloud Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance all assisted with the search and rescue efforts.

