Moonlight Ski Happening in Waite Park Friday Night

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- An annual outdoor event is returning to Quarry Park this week.

The Stearns County Parks Department and Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota are hosting the 2023 Moonlight Ski Friday night.

Skiers can take in the 4.2 miles of lit, groomed trails, warm up by the bonfire, enjoy some s’mores, cookies, and cocoa, and try to win some door prizes.

Free equipment rental is being provided by Fitzharris Ski & Sport (320-251-2844) and Revolution Cycle & Ski (320-251-2453) on a first-come, first-served basis. It is recommended that you call ahead for those rentals.

Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center will also have a limited amount of rental equipment and skiing lessons available at the event.

The Moonlight Ski runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Parking is free.

