Women’s Snowshoeing Event Coming to Quarry Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota women will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the trails at a local park this weekend.

The 2023 Outdoor Women for Life Snowshoeing Event will be held at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event is open to all women ages 18 and up and will include an outdoor excursion followed by a potluck meal.

Snowshoeing begins at the park at 11:00 a.m. and lunch will follow at a home in Sauk Rapids at 1:30 p.m. The event is free, but parking at Quarry Park is $5 for the day.

You can bring your own snowshoes or rent some. Fitzharris Ski, Bike, and Outdoors has a limited number of snowshoe rentals available for $10 to $15 dollars. You are asked to call ahead to reserve your rental and pick them up at the store ahead of the snowshoeing event.

