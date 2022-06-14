St. Cloud’s Quarry Park, Named Among ‘Top Swimming Holes’ in U.S.
The Travel Channel rolled off its list of the 'Top Swimming Holes in America' -- and look what's on the Top-10 the list: Quarry Park, the only spot in Minnesota to make the cut. Of course it's no secret to us here in Central Minnesota.
Last season the summer fun was scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic, limiting the number of cars and visitors on a daily basis, but 2021 is off to a fun-filled start thanks to our hot early June. Quarry park is open daily from 8:00 am 'til sunset.
The Travel Channel had this to say about Quarry Park:
Just outside of St. Cloud, Minn., Quarry Park Nature Preserve has the highest concentration of quarries anywhere in the United States. The quarries' red granite, approximately 1.8 billion years old, has been used in famous buildings around the country, such as the FDR monument in Washington, D.C. Now, the red granite cliffs encompass two fun-filled swimming holes. Quarry 11 – opened in the summer of 2015 – has its own unique sandy beach, while Quarry 2 – 116 feet deep – features jumps that range from 10 to 24 feet!
Top 10 Swimming Holes in America
- Bingham Falls, Vermont
- Enders Falls, Connecticut
- Ginnie Springs, Florida
- Little River Falls, Alabama
- McKinney Falls, Texas
- Opal Pool, Oregon
- Quarry Park, Minnesota
- Seven Teacups, California
- Slide Rock, Arizona
- Waioka Pond, Hawaii
Quarry Park & Nature Preserve daily parking permits are $5, but the nest deal is an annual permit for just $20.
Now go jump in a
lake quarry.