Moonlight Skiing Event Taking Over Quarry Park Friday January 6th
Quarry Park Moonlight Ski is back on Friday, January 6, 2023. Presented by the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks, this is a great opportunity to get out and see Quarry Park in a different light.
Explore 4.2 miles of scenic lighted cross-country ski trails, enjoy multiple bonfires throughout the park, and indulge in s’mores, cookies, and hot drinks. There will also be door prizes given away that night:
- $25 Gift Cards from Fitzharris Ski & Sport
- $25 Gift Cards from Revolution Cycle & Ski
- Wildwood Maple Syrup
- Coffee Beans from Second Street Coffee
- Quarry Park Annual Parking Permits
Get our free mobile app
Don't have skis? Free ski rentals are available at:
- Fitzharris Ski & Sport (320-251-2844 Pick up at the store on the day of the event. First Come, First Serve, In Person only)
- Revolution Cycle & Ski (320-251-2453 Pick up at the store on the day of the event. First Come, First Serve, In Person only.)
- Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center - Limited FREE rentals and cross-country ski lessons available at Quarry Park that night.
The event itself is from 5 pm - 8 pm and if the snow isn't adequate for skiing it will be changed to a moonlight hiking event. For more information visit the Stearns County Parks website.
What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?
Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022