Kids to Parks Day at Quarry Park Saturday

Stearns County's Quarry Park will be hosting Activity Day Saturday May 21st from 9 a.m. - noon. The event is free and open to the public. Stearns County Park Operations Coordinator Sarah Weed and Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske joined me on WJON. The event is designed to get kids and families to local parks. The event is called "Kids to Parks Day" and will feature the following activities:

T.H.E. Great River Archery Club

Self-guided Derick Tour

Soil and Water Conservation District: aquatic invertebrates

Fishing

Emergency Management: extreme weather

HikeHoppers

Girl Scouts

St Cloud Disc Golf Club

The events will be available for kids and families to try with some instruction and supervision from the county staff. Weed says the Sheriff's department and Soil and Conservation District will be there to illustrate macro invertebrates. Weed says there is no cost to park and no donation is expected for attendees.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Sarah and Joe it is available below.