Railroad Crossing Work to Detour Traffic in Baxter This Week
BAXTER (WJON News) -- For drivers who are heading up to the Brainerd Lake area ahead of next weekend's fishing opener, there is a planned detour to be aware of.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing a section of Highway 371 through Baxter. Starting Monday crews will be making repairs to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just south of Highway 210.
It will prompt a detour around the work zone via College Road South, Cypress Drive, and Highway 210.
All lanes should be open by late Thursday night, ahead of the Minnesota Fishing Opener and Mother's Day weekend.
The work and the detour are weather dependent.
