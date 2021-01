Prep Wrestling Update – January 18th, 2021

Roger Mischke

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Tri’s of the twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on the Forum Chat Box of the The Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs opened their season with a big win over Mississippi 8 Conference rival St. Francis. They won 59-11 with five falls. They defeated a pair of AAA teams at the Blaine Bengals triangular. They defeated Blaine 59-18 with eight falls and Park Center 66-12 with eight falls. Kaden Nicolas, Lucas Paulson, Adam Jurek, Kylen Rish, Drew May and Landen Kujawa all went 2-0.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated a pair of AAA foes at the Rogers Royals Triangular. They defeated Rogers 37-29 with five falls. They defeated Andover 67-9 with six falls, they were without several of their starters. Cyler Ruhoff, Logan Thorsten, Hunter Gorecki, Michael Moulzolf and Andy Knutson all went 2-0.

ROCORI SPARTANS

This two duals was reported for the Spartans; they defeated the AA Lean and Mean and Section 2AA power Hutchinson Tigers. The Spartans split with seven matches apiece. They were defeated by 65-12 by the No. 5AA ranked and Section 6AA foe Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies opened their season with defeats from Section 6AA rivals and AA Lean and Mean Big Lake 64-15 and to No. 8AA ranked Princeton; no box score reported on this dual from either Princeton or Albany.

SARTELL ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres went 0-2 at the Little Falls “Flyers” triangular, they were defeated by Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference foe Little Falls on criteria 36-36. The Sabres did earn four falls against the Flyers. They were defeated by the No. 1A and Class A two time state champions Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 44-27. Dylan Enriquez, Dutch Nordby, Ethan Torgimson and Willam Budge all went 2-0 at the Flyers triangular.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm went 0-2 at their triangular, as they were defeated by two of their Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rivals. They were defeated by Brainerd 36-33, they had four falls and St. Cloud Tech 37-30, they had three falls. Vance Barz, Alex Diederich, Cole Ackerman and Joey Hoeschen all went 2-0.

TECH TIGERS

The Tigers went 1-1 at the Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm triangular; they were defeated by Section 8AAA and Central Lakes Conference rivals Brainerd 39-30 and they defeated Sauk Rapids 37-30. Jaxon Kenning, Tucker Hugg, Mahamat Hissein and Andy Johnson all went 2-0.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs did open their season with a big win over their neighbors the Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning. They defeated the Lightning 37-24, they won nine matches and they collected three falls. The Lightning are one of the potential favorites in section 6AA and they are included in the AA Lean and Mean.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals opened their season at the Holdingford “Huskers” Triangular with a pair of wins over Section 7A rivals. They defeated Holdingford 45-21 a Central Minnesota Conference rival; they had 9-4 match split with one fall. They defeated Deer River 52-20 with 9-4 match split and one fall. Will Gorecki, Gabe Gorecki, Sawyer Simmons, Brady Conrad, AustinWensmann and Mason Novitzki all went 2-0.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

They opened their season by hosting a pair of Section 7A foes; they defeated Deer River 53-15 with 9-5 match splits and three falls. They were defeated by section and Central Minnesota Conference rivals Royalton-Upsala 45-21. Masyn Patrick, Drew Lange, Sam Harren and William Pilarski all went 2-0. The Huskers went 1-1 a the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers triangular. They defeated Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 42-34 and they lost a dual to conference rivals Howard-Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36-36 on criteria. Masyn Patrick, Evan Petron, Drew Lange, Tate Lange and Maxwell Secord all went 2-0. The Huskers had Milestone accomplishments by Maxwell Secord (195), he won his 50th career match and 25th career fall. Tate Lange (170) won his 100th career match. Sam Harren (220) won his 60th career match and Drew Lange (126) won his 50th career match.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles opened their season at the Cambridge-Isanti “Blue Jackets” triangular; where they dropped a pair of duals to AAA foes; Cambridge 48-18 and Brainerd 45-27. Teagyn Ludwig, Sam Nistler, Rylan Schueller and Austin Schlangen all went 2-0. The Eagles dropped a pair of Central Minnesota Conference duals at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted “Lakers” triangular. They were defeated by Holdingford 42-34 and HLWW 38-29. Gavin Mathies, Sam Nistler, Rylan Schueller and Austin Schlangen all went 2-0.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs opened the season at the New London-Spicer “Wildcats” triangular; they dropped a dual to Section 5A and Central Minnesota Conference rivals Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70-3 and AA New London-Spicer 52-21. They were defeated by a pair of Section 5A rivals at the Bold “Warriors” Triangular. They were defeated by BOLD 48-30 and Benson 51-29. Brandon Hess and Preston Welling both went 2-0.

RESULTS FROM JANUARY 14th, 15th and 16th and Upcoming Schedule

UPCOMING EVENTS: (Note before you do attend any of these events, please check with the host school on limitations. In regards to the virus issues.)

KIMBALL AREA 37 ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE 24

(1/14/2021)

106 Mark Schiefelbein (KIM) Dec. Ayden Fitzgerald (AN/ML) 10-5

113 Noah Gindele (AN/ML) Dec. Jack Bollman (KIM) 13-11

120 Zayne Brown (AN/ML) Fall William Serbus (KIM) :34

126 Gavin Winter (KIM) Dec. Mitchell Koss (AN/ML) 5-0

132 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Fall Jackson Bunde (AN/ML) 4:34

138 Alex Nelson (KIM) Maj. Dec. Zach Pribyl (AN/ML) 13-3

145 Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) Dec. (AN/ML) 7-4

152 Carson Cooper (AN/ML) Dec. Cody Leither (KIM) 5-3

160 Austin Donnay (KIM) Fall Jack Vassar (AN/ML) 5:07

170 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Dec. Jack Klug (AN/ML) 6-2

182 Carter Holtz (KIM) Dec. Adam Neumann (AN/ML) 7-0

195 Logan Arnold (AN/ML) Fall Sam Anderson (KIM) 1:43

220 Brandon Guggisberg (KIM) Fall Riley Hall (AN/ML) 3:30

285 Kessler Kenning (AN/ML) over Ace Meyer (KIM) 1:40

HOLDINGFORD “HUSKERS” TRIANGULAR

(1/14/2021)

ROYALTON-UPSALA 45 HOLDINGFORD 21 (Section 7A Dual)

106 Bryce Binek (R/U) Dec. Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) 9-6

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Dec. Brady Yourczek (R/U) 7-1

120 Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) 3:27

126 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Michael Zimmerman (R/U) 2:49

132 William Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Brock Costanzo (R/U) 10-4

138 Will Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

145 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Won by Forfeit

152 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Eli Psyck (R/U) 10-5

160 Brayden Conrad (R/U) Won by Forfeit

170 Gabe Gorecki (R/U) Dec. Tate Lange (HOLD) 6-4

182 Hunter Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

195 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Dec. Maxwell Secord (HOLD) 3-0

220 Sam Harren HOLD) Fall Bryce Holm (R/U) :25

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

ROYALTON-UPSALA 52 DEER RIVER 20 (Section 7A Dual)

106 Tate Evans (DR) Dec. Bryce Binek (R/U) 6-3

113 Brady Yourczek (R/U) Maj. Dec. Preston Reed (DR) 13-2

120 Zach Ikola (DR) Fall Johnathon Bzdok (R/U) 3:59

126 Michael Zimmerman (R/U) Won by Forfeit

132 Brock Costanzo (R/U) Fall Nathias Parks (DR) 3:07

138 Will Gorecki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

145 Sawyer Simmons (R/U) Fall Colin Hart (DR) :58

152 Tygh Gullickson (DR) Maj. Dec. Eli Psyck (Royalton-Upsala) 12-4

160 Brayden Conrad (R/U) Fall Deannan Francisco (DR) :07

170 Aidan Olson (R/U) Won by Forfeit

182 Austin Mundt (DR) Dec. Hunter Novitzki (R/U) 8-6

195 Austin Wensmann (R/U) Won by Forfeit

220 Jojo Thompson (DR) Maj. Dec. Bryce Holm (R/U) 11-0

285 Mason Novitzki (R/U) Won by Forfeit

HOLDINGFORD 53 DEER RIVER 15 (Section 7A Dual)

106 Tate Evans (DR) Fall Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) 5:08

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Dec. Zachary Ikola (DR) 6-3

120 Evan Petron (HOLD) Tech. Fall Preston Reed (DR)

126 William Pilarski (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

132 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Nathias Parks (DR) 2:51

138 Jaxon Bartkowitcz (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

145 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Fall Colin Hart (DR) :23

152 Tygh Gullickson (DR) Dec. Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 12-6

160 Deanna Francisco (DR) Fall Evan Litchy (HOLD) 1:03

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Dec. Austin Mundt (DR) 7-2

182 Double Forfeit

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Won b Forfeit

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Jojo Thompson (DR) 3:04

285 Brandon Doll (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI “BLUEJACKETS” TRIANGULAR

(1/14/2021)

BRAINERD 45 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 27

106 Easton Dircks (BR) Won by Forfeit

113 Cade Ostrowski (BR) Won by Forfeit

120 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Dec. Gus Carlson (BR) 7-2

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Isaiah Germann (BR) 2:32

132 Elijah Germann (BR) Maj.Dec. Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 9-1

138 Kyle Eschenbacher (BR) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) 5:02

145 Isaiah Jillson (BR) Tech. Fall Jackson Geislinger (EVW) 4:00

152 Gabe Wagner (BR) Fall Gavin Mathies (EVW) 5:41

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Jadon Petrie (BR) :27

170 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Ben Boberg (BR) 1:27

182 Damien Bentho (BR) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 5-1

195 Shane Carlson (BR) Fall Will Epple-Mosier (EVW) 5:12

220 Forrest Gibson (BR) Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 7-1

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Cole Larkin (BR) 1:33

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI 45 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 27

106 Leo Edblad (CBI) Won by Forfeit

113 Carter Wothe (CBI) Won by Forfeit

120 Blaine Wald (CBI) Won By Forfeit

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Logan Lindquist (CBI) 12-5

132 Maverick Henderson (CBI) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 1:19

138 Payton Doty (CBI) Dec. Gavin Caron (EVW) 10-3

145 Brandon Austin (CBI) Falll Jackson Geislinger (EVW) 5:29

152 Wyatt Wothe (CBI) Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 7-2

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Dec. Treytin Byers (CBI) 5-1

170 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Justin Henderson (CBI) :53

182 Carter Mathies (EVW) Dec. Darren Spencer (CBI) 4-1

195 Andrew Stickley (CBI) Fall Will Epple-Mosier (EVW) 3:30

220 Devan Jones (CBI) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 1:36

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Dec. Scott Simpson (CBI) 4-0

HOWARD LAKE/WAVERLY-WINSTED “LAKERS” TRIANGULAR

(1/15/2021)

HLWW 36 HOLDINGFORD 36

106 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Tegan Miller (HLWW) 3:20

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Fall Tony Baumann (HLWW) 3:50

120 Evan Petron (HOLD) TFall Joel Marketon (HLWW) 15-0

126 Caleb Boese (HLWW) Dec. William Pilarski (HOLD) 6-2

132 Drew Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec.Casey Diers (HLWW) 9-0

138 Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

145 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Hunter Decker (HLWW) 3:52

152 Isaac Cain (HLWW) Fall Kolton Harren (HOLD) 1:36

160 Brandon Knott (HLWW) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 1:35

170 Collin Boese (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

182 Tate Lange (HOLD) Dec. Isaac Busse (HLWW) 9-2

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Tyler Graczyk (HLWW) 2:14

220 Danny Mosford (HLWW) Dec. Sam Harren (HOLD) 3-1

285 Leo Duske (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 38 Eden Valley-Watkins 29

106 Raydon Graham (HLWW) Tech. Fall Jordan Eprelding (EVW) 4:13

113 Tony Baumann (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

120 Joel Marketon (HLWW) Dec. Brayden Kramer (EVW) 7-2

126 Caleb Boese (HLWW) Dec. Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) 4-2

132 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) over Casey Diers (HLWW) 3:52

138 Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) Fall Jackson Geislinger (EVW) 1:57

145 Steve Heber (HLWW) Dec. Gavin Caron (EVW) 10-5

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Isaac Cain (HLWW) 1:43

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Brandon Knott (HLWW) :35

170 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Dec. Isaac Busse (HLWW) 10-7

182 Collin Boese (HLWW) over Will Epple-Mosier (EVW) :12

195 Carter Mathies (EVW) Fall Tyler Graczyk (HLWW) :48

220 Colton Long (HLWW) Fall Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 2:31

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Dec. Danny Mosford (HLWW) 6-1

HOLDINGFORD 42 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 34

106 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 2:33

113 Masyn Patrick (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

120 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) 2:28

126 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Grant Welle (HOLD) 1:01

132 William Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 3:57

138 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Jackson Geislinger (EVW) 5:47

145 Gavin Caron (EVW) Maj. Dec. Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) 11-3

152 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 1:44

160 Sam Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

170 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Evan Lichy (HOLD) :54

182 Tate Lange (HOLD) Fall Will Epple-Mosier (EVW) 1:38

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 7-3

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 6-1

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

BELGRADE-BROOTEN ELROSA “JAGUARS” TRIANGULAR

(1/15/2021)

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 70 PAYNESVILLE AREA 3

106 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Maj. Mason McNab (PAY) 11-0

113 Brandon Hess (PAY) Dec. Ethan Mueller (BBE) 4-2 OT

120 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Fall Preston Welling (PAY) 0:00

126 Walker Bents (BBE) Won by Forfeit

132 Wyatt Engen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

138 Tyler Jensen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

145 Blaine Fischer (BBE) Tech. Fall Craig Schmitz (PAY) 4:00

152 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Fall Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 0:00

160 Dylan T. Kampsen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

170 Talen Kampsen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

182 Cooper Wold (BBE) Maj. Dec. Aaron Mages (PAY)12-0

195 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Won by Forfeit

220 Mark Jenniges (BBE) Dec. Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 8-4

285 Bryce Feuerhake (BBE) Won By Forfeit

NEW LONDON-SPICER 52 PAYNESVILLE 21

106 Isaiah Nelson (NLS) Maj. Dec. Mason McNab (PAY) 11-3

113 Luke Knudsen (NLS) Fall Brandon Hess (PAY) 3:36

120 Ty Bisek (NLS) Fall Preston Welling (PAAR) 1:24

126 Luke Ruter (NLS) Won by Forfeit

132 Everett Halvorson (NLS) Won by Forfeit

138 Josiah Utsch (PAY) Won by Forfeit

145 Brody Duke (NLS) Dec. Craig Schmitz (PAY) 3-2

152 Adam Sandau (NLS) Dec. Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 8-1

160 Reid Holmquist (NLS) Won by Forfeit

170 Grant Hubbard (NLS) Won by Forfeit

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Payton Meis (NLS) 1:42

195 Aaron Mages (PAY) Won by Forfeit

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Dec. Jon Garcia (NLS) 3-0

285 Nick McKenzie (NLS) Won by Forfeit

BOLD “WARRIORS” TRIANGULAR

(1-16-2021)

BENSON 51 PAYNESVILLE 29

106 Mason McNab (PAY) Fall Hae Wah (BEN) 3:31

113 Brandon Hess (PAY) Fall Ed Wah (BEN) 3:04

120 Preston Welling (PAY) Fall Joseph Sherwood (BEN) :39

126 Mu tah Wah (BEN) Won by Forfeit

132 Colby Hogrefe (BEN) Won by Forfeit

138 Preston Mcgee (BEN) Won by Forfeit

145 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Jaiden Zimmerman (BEN) 5:48

152 Adam Koosman (BEN) Won by Forfeit

160 Trenton LeClaire (PAY) Fall Tyler Stewart (BEN) 5:03

170 Nathan Bolduc (BEN) Dec. Aaron Mages (PAY) 5-3

182 Teegan Hogrefe (BEN) Won by Forfeit

195 Adam Zosel (BEN) Won by Forfeit

220 Thomas Dineen (BEN) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 3:10

285 Alden Syltie (BEN) Won by Forfeit

PAYNESVILLE AREA 48 BOLD 30

106 Brady Kiecker (BOLD) Maj. Dec. Mason McNab (PAY) 12-1

113 Brandon Hess (PAY) Fall Tanner Kautz (BOLD) 1:14

120 Mitchell Blonigen (PAY) Won by Forfeit

126 Preston Welling (PAY) Fall Gavin Hammerschmidt (BOLD) :44

132 Preston Kascht (PAY) Won by Forfeit

138 Kaden Fischer (BOLD) Won by Forfeit

145 Austin Kiecker (BOLD) Maj. Dec. Craig Schmitz (PAY) 15-3

152 Jesse Manderschied (BOLD) Won by Forfeit

160 Rylan Gass (BOLD) Maj. Dec. Trenton LeClaire (PAY) 12-2

170 Aaron Mages (PAY) Fall Connor Plumley (BOLD) :31

182 Peyton Hemmesch (PAY) Fall Sabastian Enriquez (BOLD) :21

195 Zach Weiss (PAY) Won by Forfeit

220 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

285 Tim Peppel (BOLD) Won by Forfeit

BECKER 59 ST. FRANCIS 11

(Mississippi 8 Conference Dual)

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Tech. Fall Gunner Hostetter (STF)

113 Tegan Sherk (STF) Dec. Landen Kujawa (BEC) 3-0

120 Kyler Sherk (STF) Dec. Nolan Muellner (BEC) 7-3

126 Tyson Charmoli (STF) Tech. Fall Drew May (BEC)

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Kenny Hollenbeack (STF) 4:14

138 Ryan Boecker (BEC) Won by Forfeit

145 Kevoun Drehmel (BEC) Won by Forfeit

152 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Brady Peltier (STF) :53

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Joe Waldock (STF) 9-7

170 Tyson Ricker (BEC) Dec. Bo Flagstad (STF) 3-0

182 Dylan Weber (BEC) Fall Max Peterson (STF) 3:01

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Tony Gerlach (STF) :16

220 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Fall Tate Bodenburg (STF) 4:30

BLAINE “BENGALS” TRIANGULAR

BECKER 66 PARK CENTER 12

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Steven Dolomengi (PC) 2:21

120 Nolan Muellner (BEC) Won by Forfeit

126 Drew May (BEC) Fall Jackson Sanders (PC) 1:14

132 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Fall Rodiat Adeduntan (PC) :30

138 Samson Oyedokun (PC) Fall Ryan Boecker (BEC) 1:08

145 Owen Angell (BEC) Fall Clinton Adebomi (PC) 2:41

152 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Jason Somers (PC) 4:11

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Fall Victor Perez-Meza (PC) 2:30

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall DeCarlon Henderson (PC) :41

182 Ismael Kante (PC) Dec. Dylan Weber (BEC) 3-2

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Kellen Kopp (PC) Dec. Bryce Kuschel (BEC) 6-0

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Fall Riley Johnson (PC) 4:30

BECKER 59 BLAINE 18

106 Kaden Nicolas (BEC) Fall Zackary Johnson (BL) 2:31

113 Landen Kujawa (BEC) Fall Landen Lorch (BL) 1:03

120 Bryce Young (BL) Fall Nolan Muellner (BEC) 3:46

126 Drew May (BEC) Tech. Fall Konrad Salmos (BL)

132 Cooper Larson (BL) Fall Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 3:01

138 Luke Studer (BL) Fall Ryan Boecker (BEC) 2:41

145 Kaden Rish (BEC) Fall Tyler Marsh (BL) 3:11

152 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Alex Carik (BL) :55

160 Adam Jurek (BEC) Dec. Jordyn Greseth-Clendening (BL) 6-0

170 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Thomas Meitz (BL) :19

182 Dylan Weber (BEC) Fall Mekhi Hexum (BL) 2:30

195 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Zachary Peterson (BL) :23

220 Bryce Kuschel (BEC) Fall Jackson Brouillard (BL) 2:08

285 Dylan Kolby (BEC) Dec. Xavier Powers (BL) 3-2

ROGERS “ROYALS” TRIANGULAR

(1/15/2021)

FOLEY 67 ANDOVER 9

106 Brandon Board (AND) Fall Wyatt Wall (FOL) 3:12

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Fall Bryson Swenson (AND) 1:34

120 Austin Malikowski (FOL) Fall Alex Bultman (AND) 1:26

126 Kyler Benson (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Evan Miller (FOL) Won by Forfeit

138 Alex Jennisson (FOL) Fall Brady Strasser (AND) 2:42

145 Cole Rudnitski (FOL) Maj. Dec. Cole Borg (AND) 12-2

152 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Fall Jackson Armour (AND) :32

160 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Garrett Nelson (AND) 2:47

170 Dominic Hoffman (AND) Dec. Alex Vait (FOL) 8-7

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Dec. Nolan Israelson (AND) 5-1

195 Andy Boettcher (FOL) Won by Forfeit

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Nate Beberg (AND) :29

285 Levi Henry (FOL) Won by Forfeit

FOLEY 37 ROGERS 29

106 Navarro Kornwolf (ROG) Dec. Wyatt Wall (FOL) 6-2

113 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Maj. Dec. Kael Omann (ROG) 12-2

120 Max Ricks (ROG) Fall Austin Malikowski (FOL) 1:35

126 Cole Jordan (ROG) Fall Kyler Benson (FOL) 5:13

132 Ty Cassidy (ROG) Dec. Evan Miller (FOL) 6-2

138 Ryan Lund (ROG) Dec. Alex Jennisson (FOL) 6-3

145 Wil Yasseri (ROG) Dec. Cole Rudnitski (FOL) 9-5

152 Aaron Ratke (FOL) Fall Kelly Omann (ROG) 1:25

160 Michael Moulzolf (FOL) Fall Caleb Climaco (ROG) 1:00

170 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Fall Sehrab Zahkil (ROG) 2:13

182 Andy Knutson (FOL) Dec. Isaiah Brown (ROG) 3-2

195 Ross Meskimen (ROG) Tech. Fall Colton Rothfork (FOL)

220 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Alex Emmrich (ROG) :52

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Cole Hamilton (ROG) 1:24

ROCORI 39 HUTCHINSON 36

106 Max Martin (HUTCH) Dec. Davey Maldonado (ROC) 4-2

113 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Raydon Bipes (HUTCH) 1:12

120 Nathan Soldner (ROC) Dec. Simon Schmitz (HUTCH) 9-5

126 Nolan Mcgraw (HUTCH) Won by Forfeit

132 Treyton Card (HUTCH) Fall Bryan Mata-Avilles (ROC) 3:05

138 Micheal Hahn (HUTCH) Dec. Aaron Baisley (ROC) 8-3

145 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Parker Peterson (HUTCH) 1:14

152 Austin Moscho (ROC) Fall Jay Rickertsen (HUTCH) 1:35

160 Ryan Kunz (ROC) Fall Eddie Tristan (HUTCH) 4:08

170 Riley Gill (HUTCH) Fall Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 4:17

182 Ryan Rose (ROC) Fall Cameron Mielke (HUTCH) 2:40

195 Cale Luthens (HUTCH) Fall Ryan Rose (ROC) :36

220 Hayden VanderVoort (HUTCH) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) :31

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Riley Carrigan (HUTCH) 1:58

DASSEL-COKATO-LITCHFIELD 65 ROCORI 12

(1/14-2021)

106 Andrew Joedeman (DC/LITCH) Maj. Dec. Davey Maldonado (ROC) 18-7

113 Alex Joedeman (DC/LITCH) Maj. Dec. Jack Major (ROC) 12-4

120 Victor Franco (DC/LITCH) Won by Forfeit

126 Gabe Nelson (DC/LITCH) Fall Nathan Soldner (ROC) 1:06

132 Devin Steinhaus (DC/LITCH) Fall Bryan Mata-Avilles (ROC) :27

138 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Monte Gillman (DC/LITCH) 3:51

145 Jerry Simes (DC/LITCH) Won by Forfeit

152 Shelby Fischer Lund (DC/LITCH) Won by Forfeit

160 Jude Link (DC/LITCH) Fall Ryan Kunz (ROC) 3:56

170 Eddie Simes (DC/LITCH) Tech. Fall Luke Hemmesch (ROC)

182 Will O`Brien (DC/LITCH) Fall Matthew Goebel (ROC) 2:28

195 Hayden Hoernemann (DC/LITCH) Maj. Dec. Ryan Rose (ROC) 20-7

220 Beau Nelson (DC/LITCH) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) :37

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Ben Almazan (DC/LITCH)1:08

BIG LAKE 64 ALBANY 15

(1/14/2021)

106 Ivan Lapointe (BL) Won by Forfeit

113 Cash Sixberry (BL) Fall Jimmy Carlisle (ALB) :26

120 Christian Noble (BL) Fall Owen Carlson (ALB) :20

126 Nolan Reiter (BL) Maj. Dec. Devin Hansen (ALB) 14-5

132 Rocco Visci (BL) Fall Joseph Schmitt (ALB) 2:45

138 Luke Schumacher (BL) Fall Connor Winkels (ALB) 2:03

145 Dillon Browen (BL) Fall William Mergen (ALB) 2:24

152 Johnathan Murphy (BL) Fall Petyon Krumrei (ALB) 2:05

160 Tyler Dehmer (BL) Fall Tate Hoffarth (ALB) 3:29

170 Hunter Tate (ALB) Won by Forfeit

182 Declan Crumley (ALB) Fall Peter Duncombe (BL) 3:35

195 Brett Bordwell (BL) Fall David Bushman (ALB) 2:26

220 Jacob Adrian (ALB) Dec. Jeremy Phyle (BL) 3-2

285 Trajan Mussehl (BL) Won by Forfeit

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM TRIANGULAR

(Section 8AAA/Central Lakes Conference Dual)

BRAINERD 36 SAUK RAPIDS/RICE 33

106 Vance Barz (SRR) Dec. Easton Dirks (BR) 6-0

113 Alex Diederich (SRR) Fall Gus Carlson (BR) :58

120 Cade Ostrwoski (BR) Fall Logan Culbertson (SRR) 1:07

126 Brayden Ness (SRR) Dec. Isaiah Germann (BR) 9-6

132 Elijah Germann (BR) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) 1:32

138 Kyle Eschenbacher (BR) Dec. Andrew Wollak (SRR) 1-0

145 Isaiah Jillson (BR) Fall Owen Scheeler (SRR) 3:43

152 Gabe Wagner (BR) Fall Reid Kiffmeyer (SRR) 1:15

160 Dante Haywood (SRR) Dec. Jadon Petrie (BR) 10-4

170 Ben Boberg (BR) Dec. Mathew Krepp (SRR) 3-1

182 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Damien Bentho (BR) 3:26

195 Shane Carlson (BR) Fall Aiden Kortuem (SRR) 1:29

220 Dane Dingmann (SRR) Fall Carson Faehnrich (BR) 1:09

285 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Fall Cole Larkin (BR) 2:56

BRAINERD 39 ST. CLOUD TECH 30

106 Easton Dircks (BR) Dec. Noah Neuman (SCT) 9-2

113 Tanner Hugg (SCT) Dec. Gus Carlson (BR) 8-4

120 Cade Ostrowski (BR) Fall Jesus Ruiz (SCT) 2:12

126 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall Isaiah Germann (BR) 5:43

132 Mahamat Hussein (SCT) Dec. Elijah Germann (BR) 12-6

138 Kyle Eschenbacher (BR) Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 3-0

145 Isaiah Jillson (BR) Fall Sam Long (SCT) 4:56

152 Gabe Wagner (BR) Fall Aidan Orth (SCT) 3:18

160 Andrew Johnson (SCT) Fall Damien Bentho (BR) 5:29

170 Ben Boberg (BR) Fall Logan Lunceford (SCT) 2:53

182 Damien Bentho (BR) Dec. Koda Nelson (SCT) 7-1

195 Shane Carlson (BR) Fall Sutton Kenning (SCT) 1:37

220 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Fall Carson Faehnrich (BR) :29

285 Spencer Gustin (SCT) Fall Cole Larkin (BR) 2:47

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE 30 ST. CLOUD TECH 37

106 Vance Barz (SRR) Fall Noah Neuman (SCT) 1:16

113 Alex Diederich (SRR) Tech Fall Tanner Hugg (SCT) 4:57

120 Jack Barz (SRR) Maj. Dec. Jesus Ruiz (SCT) 19-10

126 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Maj. Dec. Brayden Ness (SRR) 10-0

132 Mahamat Hissein (SCT) Fall Ethan Anderson (SRR) 1:22

138 Andrew Wollack (SRR) Fall Sam Long (SCT) 1:22

145 Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec. Reid Kiffmeyer (SRR) 2-1

152 Aidan Orth (SCT) Fall Kieran Hixson (SRR) 3:42

160 Andy Johnson (SCT) Dec. Dante Haywood (SRR) 9-2

170 Logan Lunceford (SCT) Fall Graham Doherty (SRR) 1:12

182 Koda Nelson (SCT) Dec. Matt Krepp (SRR) 10-5

195 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Patrick Njoya (SCT) 1:18

220 Tucker Hugg (SCT) Fall Dane Dingmann (SRR) 1:07

285 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Dec. Spencer Gustin (SCT) 6-0

LITTLE FALLS “FLYERS” TRIANGULAR

(1/15/2021)

LITTLE FALLS 36 SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN 36 (Criteria)

106 Kobi Cameron (LF) Won by Forfeit

113 Mason Rausch (LF) Fall Zaccory Anderson (SSS) 4:57

120 Austin Litke (LF) Dec. Spencer Johnson (SSS) 7-2

126 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Joey Wilczek (LF) 1:08

132 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Fall Beau Robinson (LF) 1:15

138 Ryan Joyce (SSS) Dec. Bryce Udy (LF) 8-5

145 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Fall Calvin Sherwood (LF) 1:08

152 Avery Kouba (SSS) Fall Hank LeClair (LF) 3:19

160 Ryan Kloeckl (LF) Fall Dagan LaSart (SSS) 5:15

170 William Budge (SSS) Won by Forfeit

182 Nathaniel Kludt (LF) Fall Larkin Lang (SSS) :16

195 Gabe Nagel (LF) Won by Forfeit

220 Peyton Carll (LF) Dec. Dylan Welle (SSS) 4-3

285 Ethan Torgimson (SSS) Dec. Eli VanRisseghem (LF) 5-4

LONG PRAIRIE/GREY EAGLE/BROWERVILE 44 SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN 27

(1/14/2021)

106 Connor Flan (LPGE/BR) Won by Forfeit

113 Gavin Albers (LPGE/BR) Fall Zaccory Anderson (SSS) 1:01

120 Spencer Johnson (SSS) Fall Rudy Determan (LPGE/BR) 1:26

126 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Dec. Braden Thom (LPGE/BR) 4-0

132 Dutch Nordby (SSS) Dec. Omar Zamora (LPGE/BR) 3-1

138 Cael Lorentz (LPGE/BR) Tech. Fall Ryan Joyce (SSS)

145 Carter Meiners (LPGE/BR) Dec. Ashton Lipinski (SSS) 7-2

152 Landon Gode (LPGE/BR) Fall Avery Kouba (SSS)

160 Mason Gode (LPGE/BR) Fall Dagan LaSart (SSS) 1:01

170 William Budge (SSS) Fall Tate Twardowski (LPGE/BR) 1:19

182 Shawn Houdek (LPGE/BR) Fall Larkin Lang (SSS)

195 Bergen Pesta (LPGE/BR) Fall Dylan Welle (SSS)

220 Ethan Torgimson (SSS) Dec. Joseph Middendorf (LPGE/BR) 5-1

285 Tucker Mugg (SSS) Won by Forfeit

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(JANUARY 19th Thru JANUARY 23rd)

TUESDAY JANUARY 19th

Alexandria Cardinals at Sartell Sabres (5:00)

Holdingford Huskers and Rocori Spartans @ Zimmerman (5:00)

Royalton/Upsala Royals and Hutchinson Tigers @ Albany (5:00)

BBE Jaguars and Osakis Silverstreaks @ Eden Valley-Watkins (5:00)

Wabasso @ Paynesville Bulldogs (7:00)

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 20th

Apple Valley Eagles and Buffalo Bison @ St. Cloud Tech Tigers (5:00)

THURSDAY JANUARY 21st

Becker Bulldogs @ Big Lake Hornets (7:00)

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles and Canby Lancers @ KMS Fight Saints (5:00)

Wadena/DC Wolverines and Holdingford Huskers @ Border West (5:00)

Sibley East Wolverines @ Kimball Area Cubs (5:00)

Little Falls Flyers @ Sauk Rapids Storm (6:00)

FRIDAY JANUARY 22nd

Albany Huskies and St. Francis Fighting Saints @ Zimmerman Thunder (5:00)

Foley Falcons and Pine City Dragons @ Hibbing Blue Jackets (5:00)

ACGC Falcons and Aitkin Gobblers @ Royalton Royals (5:00)

Sartell Sabres and Willmar Cardinals @ Brainerd Warriors (5:00)

Kimball Area Cubs and Sauk Centre/Melrose @ Dawson Boyd United (5:00)

Paynesville Bulldogs and Quad County Rebels @ Ortonville Trojans (5:00)

SATURDAY JANUARY 23rd

Rocori Spartans and HLWW Lakers @ Becker Bulldogs (10:00)

Foley Falcons and Buffalo Bison @ Brainerd Warriors (10:00)