Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, May 20th

The prep softball playoffs got underway for some central Minnesota teams before the rain rolled in on Monday evening. Here is a look at some of the scores from around the area.

Cathedral softball braved the win to beat Milaca 15-0 in Waite Park Monday afternoon. Berkley Mathiasen tossed all four innings for Cathedral and allowed just four hits while striking out four Wolves batters.

Liz Bell had three hits and scored three runs for the Crusaders (19-1). Cathedral will play against Holdingford in the next round when weather permits.

OTHER SCORES FOR MONDAY, MAY 19th:

Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Foley 5

Kimball 14, Sauk Centre 4

Melrose 8, Albany 7

Paynesville 11, Osakis 4

Pierz 15, Royalton 5

Holdingford 10, Pillager 0

On the baseball diamond, Willmar beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-2. The Storm is now 5-11 on the season with two games left in the regular season.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR MONDAY, MAY 19th:

Elk River 10, St. Cloud 7

Legacy Christian 8, St. John’s Prep 0