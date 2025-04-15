Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Tuesday, April 15th
The Sartell softball team earned an 8-3 win over Cambridge-Isanti in blustery weather conditions Monday.
Emma Good paced the Sabres with two home runs and six runs batted in.
Sartell broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth inning when Good hit her first home run of the game, which was followed by a Kate Thompson single and a Kennedy Lewis triple.
Marni Koosmann pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. The Sabres will host St. Cloud on Thursday at 4:30 p.m..
ELSWHERE:
SOFTBALL
Paynesville 8, Royalton 2
Paynesville 23, Royalton 1
TUESDAY:
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 4 PM
Hutchinson @ ROCORI 4:30 PM
Cathedral @ Little Falls 5 PM
BASEBALL
Royalton 16, Paynesville 4
Paynesville 3, Royalton 2
Princeton 7, Becker 1
TUESDAY:
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM
St. Cloud @ Willmar 5 PM
Alexandria @ ROCORI 5 PM
St. Agnes @ Cathedral 5 PM
Fergus Falls @ Sartell 5 PM