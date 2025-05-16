Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Friday, May 16th

Despite wind, rain and even a tornado warning on Thursday, some area baseball and softball games did manage to get played. Here are the scores from yesterday and a look at the games for Friday and Saturday.

BASEBALL

Albany 12, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Princeton 22, Becker 2

Brainerd 6, St. Cloud 3

St. Michael-Albertville 10, Sartell 1

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Princeton 4:30 PM

ROCORI @ Red Wing 5 PM

Cathedral @ Providence Academy 7 PM

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

Anoka @ Sartell 1 PM

SOFTBALL

Pierz 8, Foley 4

St. Cloud 6, Monticello 1

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

ROCORI @ Chisago Lakes 4 PM

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Sartell @ Buffalo 5 PM

Cathedral @ St. Cloud Crush 7 PM