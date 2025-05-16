Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Friday, May 16th
Despite wind, rain and even a tornado warning on Thursday, some area baseball and softball games did manage to get played. Here are the scores from yesterday and a look at the games for Friday and Saturday.
BASEBALL
Albany 12, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
Princeton 22, Becker 2
Brainerd 6, St. Cloud 3
St. Michael-Albertville 10, Sartell 1
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Princeton 4:30 PM
ROCORI @ Red Wing 5 PM
Cathedral @ Providence Academy 7 PM
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
Anoka @ Sartell 1 PM
SOFTBALL
Pierz 8, Foley 4
St. Cloud 6, Monticello 1
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
ROCORI @ Chisago Lakes 4 PM
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Sartell @ Buffalo 5 PM
Cathedral @ St. Cloud Crush 7 PM