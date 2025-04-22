Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – April 22nd, 2025

The Cathedral baseball team beat Osakis 8-1 Monday afternoon at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. The Silverstreaks scored a run in the top of the first to take an early lead, but Cathedral plated three runs in the third inning, two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to earn the win.

The Crusaders pounded out eight hits, drew six walks and stole seven bases. Charlie Dolan pitched six innings for Cathedral and gave up just one run on three hits before yielding to Jack Hamak for the seventh inning.

Cathedral will play at Foley on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m..

Elsewhere on the diamond Monday, Foley beat Eden Valley-Watkins 6-2.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Detroit Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4:30

Brainerd @ ROCORI 5

St. Cloud @ Alexandria 5

Cathedral @ Foley 5

Sartell @ Moorhead 6:30

SOFTBALL

Cathedral softball remains undefeated after beating Albany 16-3 in a five-inning game Monday afternoon. The Crusaders are now 6-0 on the season and are ranked in Class AA.

The CHS offense was highlighted by Liz Bell's three hit game. Bell hit a home run, scored four runs and drove in three. Berkley Mathiasen also charted three runs batted in while also picking up the win on the mound.

The Crusaders will host Pierz on Tuesday at 5 p.m..

Elsewhere on Monday, Sartell blanked Elk River 1-0 and ROCORI topped Alexandria 7-6.

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

St. Cloud @ Fergus Falls 430

ROCORI @ Sartell 430

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5

Pierz @ Cathedral 5