Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral baseball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 11-4 win over Zimmerman Monday night. Bryce Boever pitched a complete game to earn the victory, which was the Crusaders' 54th straight going back to 2014.
ELSEWHERE:
Tech 11, Big Lake 0
St. John's Prep 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Becker 9, Princeton 2
TONIGHT
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo
Sartell @ Alexandria
Tech @ Willmar
SOFTBALL
Sauk Rapids 6, Little Falls 0
ROCORI 10, Brainerd 4
ROCORI 4, Brainerd 3
TONIGHT
Willmar @ Tech
Alexandria @ Sartell
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice