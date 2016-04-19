Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral baseball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 11-4 win over Zimmerman Monday night. Bryce Boever pitched a complete game to earn the victory, which was the Crusaders' 54th straight going back to 2014.

ELSEWHERE:

Tech 11, Big Lake 0

St. John's Prep 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Becker 9, Princeton 2

TONIGHT

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo

Sartell @ Alexandria

Tech @ Willmar

SOFTBALL

Sauk Rapids 6, Little Falls 0

ROCORI 10, Brainerd 4

ROCORI 4, Brainerd 3

TONIGHT

Willmar @ Tech

Alexandria @ Sartell

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice