Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Sauk Rapids-Rice boys hockey team saw their season come to an end Thursday night with a 5-2 loss at Pine City in the Section 5A quarterfinals. The Storm season ends with an 8-19 record.
Jonah Bergstrom scored a pair of goals thirty seconds apart in the first period to spark the win for the Dragons. Bryce Kirt scored for the Storm early in the second period to cut the Pine City lead in half, but Dusty Bergstrom scored for Pine City just :32 later to restore the two-goal lead.
Sauk Rapids-Rice answered back with a Daymin Dodge short-handed goal at 11:04 to make it a 3-2 game, but that would be as close as the Storm would get.
ELSEWHERE
Boys Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 48, Big Lake 37
Cathedral 81, Zimmerman 64
FRIDAY
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Sartell @ ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
Cathedral @ Esko
Girls Basketball
Fergus Falls 71, Sartell 46
Tech 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47
Brainerd 74, Apollo 58
FRIDAY
Albany @ Cathedral