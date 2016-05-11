Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, May 10th

The Tech Tiger baseball team split a doubleheader in Alexandria Monday night. Tech is now 11-2 on the season overall and 9-2 in Central Lakes Conference play.

The Cardinals used four home runs in game one to top the Tigers. Max Unze led St. Cloud by going 2-3 with a pair of runs scored, and Logan Alshire hit a two-run home run in the loss. The Tigers won game two with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, tying the game on a Justin Hagstrom single, followed by Justin Mohs scoring on a wild pitch to end the game.

ELSEWHERE:

ROCORI 11, Sartell 0

ROCORI 11, Sartell 2

Sauk Rapids 5, Fergus Falls 3

Monticello 1, Apollo 0

SOFTBALL:

Sauk Rapids 16, Fergus Falls 1 5 IP

LACROSSE BOYS:

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12, St Cloud 8

GIRLS

St. Cloud 12, Mound Westonka 4