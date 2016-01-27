Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'N Sabres topped the St. Cloud Ice Breakers 1-0 Tuesday night at Bernick's Arena. The Storm'N Sabres clinched the Central Lakes Conference title with the win.
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls 81, Sartell 59
Brainerd 63, Moorhead 45
Tech 75, Willmar 45
Delano 74, Apollo 63
Boys Hockey
Fergus Falls 3, Alexandria 2 (OT)
Apollo 3, Little Falls 2 (OT)
Tech 5, Willmar 4 (OT)
River Lakes 6, Northern Lakes 3
Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Mahtomedi 7, Cathedral 4
Girls Basketball
Willmar 49, Tech 46
Alexandria 58, Sartell 34
Brainerd 79, ROCORI 46
Hutchinson 87, Apollo 51
Cathedral 69, Milaca 47
Girls Hockey
Stormin’ Sabres 1, St. Cloud 0
River Lakes 8, Northern Lakes 1