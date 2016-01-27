Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'N Sabres topped the St. Cloud Ice Breakers 1-0 Tuesday night at Bernick's Arena. The Storm'N Sabres clinched the Central Lakes Conference title with the win.

Boys Basketball

Fergus Falls 81, Sartell 59

Brainerd 63, Moorhead 45

Tech 75, Willmar 45

Delano 74, Apollo 63

Boys Hockey

Fergus Falls 3, Alexandria 2 (OT)

Apollo 3, Little Falls 2 (OT)

Tech 5, Willmar 4 (OT)

River Lakes 6, Northern Lakes 3

Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Mahtomedi 7, Cathedral 4

Girls Basketball

Willmar 49, Tech 46

Alexandria 58, Sartell 34

Brainerd 79, ROCORI 46

Hutchinson 87, Apollo 51

Cathedral 69, Milaca 47

Girls Hockey

Stormin’ Sabres 1, St. Cloud 0

River Lakes 8, Northern Lakes 1