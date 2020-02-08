Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday February 7th

Pierz edged Cathedral in boys basketball 67-66 Friday night. Pierz made a pair of free throw late to grab the win. Jake Meyer led Cathedral with 27 points, and Andrew Weisser added 16 points. Pierz improves to 15-4 while Cathedral drops to 7-12.

Boys Basketball:

Mora 55, Foley 52

Albany 71, Little Falls 62

Girls Basketball:

Fergus Falls 70, Apollo 31

Foley 67, Mora 35

Rocori 72, Sartell-St. Stephen 71

Pierz 58, Cathedral 48

Boys Hockey:

Moorhead 5, Cathedral 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 7, Willmar 0

Little Falls 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0