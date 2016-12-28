Prep Basketball Results; December 27
Boys Basketball
Crusader Classic @ Cathedral
Cathedral 75, Concordia Academy 45
(Michael Schaefer had 17 points, Mitch Plombon had 16 points and Nick Schaefer had 12 for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 7-0 and will play 5-0 Watertown-Mayer at 7pm tonight.
Watertown-Mayer 81, Pierz 48
Litchfield 80, Braham 64
Melrose 73, Mandan (ND) 64
Aitkin Tournament
Foley 74, Aitkin 57
Girls Basketball
Tech Invitational
Tech 79, Worthington 68
Grand Rapids 78, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
Braham 61, ROCORI 57
Aitkin Tournament
Aitkin 58, Foley 52