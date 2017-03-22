The Cathedral boys basketball team will play New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 6pm at Williams Arena tonight in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals. Hear the game on AM 1390 with Dave Overlund calling the action, pregame at 5:50. The game can also be heard online at 1390granitecitysports.com. Cathedral Head Coach Matt Meyer talks about his guards/wings and the New Richland HEG defense.

Cathedral is seeded #2 in Class AA behind only Minnehaha Academy. If Cathedral wins tonight they'll play at 8pm Friday night at Target Center and you can hear the game on AM 1240-WJON.