Cathedral plays Eden Valley-Watkins tonight at 6pm in the Section 6-AA final at St. Cloud State's Halenbeck Hall. Cathedral boys basketball coach Matt Meyer joined me on WJON today to preview tonight's game and talk about how this year's team is different than last year's squad. Listen to the conversation below.

Cathedral is 25-4 and coming off a 59-42 win over Melrose Tuesday night. The Crusaders advanced to the Class 2-A state tournament last season and lost in the semifinals to Crosby-Ironton. The Crusaders are led by seniors Michael Schaefer and Mitchell Plombon.