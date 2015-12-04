Prep Sports Scoreboard And Schedule

The St. Cloud Icebreakers improved to 7-1 on the season with a 3-2 win over Totino-Grace at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Maddie Smith was among the goal scorers for St. Cloud.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Hockey

Alexandria 4, River Lakes 1

Stormin' Sabres 5, Brainerd 1

Boys Hockey

Tech 5, Fergus Falls 1

Little Falls 2, River Lakes 1

Sartell 5, Brainerd 1

Tonight:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Greenway/Nash-Kee

Boys Basketball

ROCORI 63, Litchfield 36

Tonight:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls

ROCORI @ Brainerd

Sartell @ Albany

Willmar @ Tech

Alexandria @ Apollo (AM 1390 The Fan)

Girls Basketball

STMA 71 @ Tech 29

Tonight:

Sartell @ Cathedral

ROCORI @ Monticello

Delano @ Sauk Rapids-Rice