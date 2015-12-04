Prep Sports Scoreboard And Schedule
The St. Cloud Icebreakers improved to 7-1 on the season with a 3-2 win over Totino-Grace at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Maddie Smith was among the goal scorers for St. Cloud.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Hockey
Alexandria 4, River Lakes 1
Stormin' Sabres 5, Brainerd 1
Boys Hockey
Tech 5, Fergus Falls 1
Little Falls 2, River Lakes 1
Sartell 5, Brainerd 1
Tonight:
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Greenway/Nash-Kee
Boys Basketball
ROCORI 63, Litchfield 36
Tonight:
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
ROCORI @ Brainerd
Sartell @ Albany
Willmar @ Tech
Alexandria @ Apollo (AM 1390 The Fan)
Girls Basketball
STMA 71 @ Tech 29
Tonight:
Sartell @ Cathedral
ROCORI @ Monticello
Delano @ Sauk Rapids-Rice