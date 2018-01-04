Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 4th

Dave Overlund -- AM 1390 The FAN

The St. Cloud boys hockey team will host Bemidji tonight at the MAC in St. Cloud. St. Cloud has won five of their past six games, including a 6-0 win over Rogers on Tuesday night.

Tonight's game is an important one in Section 8AA. St. Cloud puts a 2-0 section record on the line, while Bemidji is just 1-4 in 8AA play this season.

ELSEWHERE: 

Boys Basketball
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ ROCORI
Sartell @ Alexandria

Girls Basketball
Minneapolis North @ Apollo
Tech @ Buffalo

Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ Sartell
Bemidji @ St. Cloud

Girls Hockey
Brainerd/Little Falls @ River Lakes
St. Cloud @ Moorhead
Brainerd @ River Lakes

Categories: high school sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top