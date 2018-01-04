Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 4th
The St. Cloud boys hockey team will host Bemidji tonight at the MAC in St. Cloud. St. Cloud has won five of their past six games, including a 6-0 win over Rogers on Tuesday night.
Tonight's game is an important one in Section 8AA. St. Cloud puts a 2-0 section record on the line, while Bemidji is just 1-4 in 8AA play this season.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ ROCORI
Sartell @ Alexandria
Girls Basketball
Minneapolis North @ Apollo
Tech @ Buffalo
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ Sartell
Bemidji @ St. Cloud
Girls Hockey
Brainerd/Little Falls @ River Lakes
St. Cloud @ Moorhead
