Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 10th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team hosts Mora tonight in a battle of Section 5A rivals. The Mustangs check in with a record of 2-2 overall this season, while the Storm continue to search for their first win of the season with an 0-4 record.
The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:05.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Tech @ Willmar
River Lakes @ Prairie Center
Girls Hockey
Storm 'n Sabres @ Ice Breakers (5 PM)
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids @ Fergus Falls
Tech @ Willmar
Alexandria @ Apollo
ROCORI @ Brainerd
Little Falls @ Sartell
Cathedral @ Foley