Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 10th

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team hosts Mora tonight in a battle of Section 5A rivals. The Mustangs check in with a record of 2-2 overall this season, while the Storm continue to search for their first win of the season with an 0-4 record.

The game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:05.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Tech @ Willmar

River Lakes @ Prairie Center

Girls Hockey

Storm 'n Sabres @ Ice Breakers (5 PM)

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids @ Fergus Falls

Tech @ Willmar

Alexandria @ Apollo

ROCORI @ Brainerd

Little Falls @ Sartell

Cathedral @ Foley