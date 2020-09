The Cathedral boys soccer team beat Melrose 5-2 Thursday night at Whitney Park in St. Cloud. The Crusaders are now 3-0-0 on the season.

Jacob Manar scored four goals for CHS in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS SOCCER

Moorhead 3, Tech 2

Rocori 2, Fergus Falls 1

Minnewaska 3, St. John’s Prep 1

FRIDAY

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexandria 7, Apollo 0

FRIDAY

Tech @ Moorhead 5 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 7 PM