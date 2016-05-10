Prep Scores and Schedule

The Cathedral boys and girls golf teams picked up wins Monday in rainy conditions. The boys won a Granite Ridge Conference meet in Albany with a score of 152 to beat second-place Becker by 16 strokes.

The girls golf team won the Section 6AA pre-meet with a score of 352, 39 strokes better than second-place Becker. Lauren Herker was the medalist with a score of 79.

SOFTBALL

Cathedral 2, Pierz 0

LACROSSE

Boys- Providence Academy 11, St. Cloud 3

Girls- Buffalo 17, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 10

TUESDAY:

Baseball-

Sartell @ ROCORI 4 PM DH

Tech @ Alexandria 4 PM DH ON AM 1390

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6:30 PM

Softball-

Alexandria @ Tech 4 PM

ROCORI @ Sartell 4 PM

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM