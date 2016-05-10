Prep Scores and Schedule
The Cathedral boys and girls golf teams picked up wins Monday in rainy conditions. The boys won a Granite Ridge Conference meet in Albany with a score of 152 to beat second-place Becker by 16 strokes.
The girls golf team won the Section 6AA pre-meet with a score of 352, 39 strokes better than second-place Becker. Lauren Herker was the medalist with a score of 79.
SOFTBALL
Cathedral 2, Pierz 0
LACROSSE
Boys- Providence Academy 11, St. Cloud 3
Girls- Buffalo 17, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 10
TUESDAY:
Baseball-
Sartell @ ROCORI 4 PM DH
Tech @ Alexandria 4 PM DH ON AM 1390
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6:30 PM
Softball-
Alexandria @ Tech 4 PM
ROCORI @ Sartell 4 PM
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM