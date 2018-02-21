Prep Hockey Playoff Scoreboard

The River Lakes Stars boys hockey team scored a 3-2 upset over the Flyers in Little Falls Tuesday night. The Stars are the #5 seed in the Section 6A tournament, and the Flyers were the #4 seed.

The Stars trailed 1-0 after one period but tied the game at 4:23 of the second on a Luke Johnson goal. The teams would go to the second intermission deadlocked at one goal apiece.

Landon Johnson gave Little Falls a 2-1 lead with a power play goal at 6:49, but the Stars would answer with a power play goal of their own from Payton Madison at 10:33.

Blake Peterson scored the game-winning goal for River Lakes at 11:52 of the third period. The Stars will take on top seed Cathedral Saturday at the MAC.

Cathedral 15, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

The Crusaders jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first 6:24 of the first period and never looked back in their win over Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday afternoon at the MAC.

Twelve different players scored goals for Cathedral in the win, with Blake Perbix, Jackson Savoie and Nate Warner each scoring a pair.

Sartell 8, Prairie Centre 0

Sartell took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission before pulling away with four goals in the second period. Garrett Freeman paced the Sabres with a pair of goals and an assist. The Sabres will take on Alexandria at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MAC.

SECTION 5A

Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Moose Lake 2

The Storm scored six goals in the second period and cruised to a win over Moose Lake at Sports Arena East Tuesday. Dayman Dodge notched a hat trick for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

The Storm will play at Pine City Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

SECTION 8AA

St. Cloud 7, Roseau 1

Noah Bissett and Nick Portz each scored a pair of goals to lead St. Cloud past Roseau Tuesday night at the MAC. Soren Falloon stopped 23 of 24 shots to pick up the win in net.