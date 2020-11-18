Prep Football Scoreboard- Tuesday, November 17th

The Apollo Eagles and Tech Tigers each saw their respective seasons come to an end Tuesday in the section quarterfinals. The Eagles fell 42-0 at Alexandria, while the Tigers lost 50-21 at Monticello.

Both teams finished the season with 0-5 records.

SCOREBOARD:

6AAAAA

Monticello 50, Tech 21

8AAAAA

Alexandria 42, Apollo 0

8AAAA

Willmar 56, Little Falls 8

6AAA

Pierz 28, Cathedral 19

Minnewaska 35, Melrose 19

Albany 62, Sauk Centre 0

New London-Spicer 39, Montevideo 6

5AAA

Foley 48, Minneapolis Henry 18

5AA

Eden Valley-Watkins 40, Holdingford 6