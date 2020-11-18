Prep Football Scoreboard- Tuesday, November 17th
The Apollo Eagles and Tech Tigers each saw their respective seasons come to an end Tuesday in the section quarterfinals. The Eagles fell 42-0 at Alexandria, while the Tigers lost 50-21 at Monticello.
Both teams finished the season with 0-5 records.
SCOREBOARD:
6AAAAA
Monticello 50, Tech 21
8AAAAA
Alexandria 42, Apollo 0
8AAAA
Willmar 56, Little Falls 8
6AAA
Pierz 28, Cathedral 19
Minnewaska 35, Melrose 19
Albany 62, Sauk Centre 0
New London-Spicer 39, Montevideo 6
5AAA
Foley 48, Minneapolis Henry 18
5AA
Eden Valley-Watkins 40, Holdingford 6