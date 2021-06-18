Prep Baseball Update

PHOTO: Dave Overlund

 

PHOTO: Dave Overlund

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

AITKIN GOBBLERS           2          ALBANY HUSKIES                        1

(Tuesday June 15th @ Putz)

The Gobblers of Section 7AA defeated their foes from Section 6AA the Huskies, backed by six time hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Logan Olson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Gobblers move on with a 21-5 record on the season.

The Gobblers offense was led by Logan Olson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Cayden Kjelstrom went 2-for-4 and Jake Ince went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Owen Miller went 1-for-3, Hunter Hills scored a run and Hunter Nissen earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher Carter Thelen threw a complete game, he scattered six hits, gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Huskies didn't have many opportunities, but the couple they had they couldn't get that timely. Evan Kalthoff and Brady Goebel went 1-for-3, Breyden Eiynck had a stolen base and Zach Moritz was hit by a pitch. The Huskies compiled a season record of 22-3 along with their Section 6AA championship.

MAHTOMEDI ZEPHYRS      2        SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM        0

(Tuesday June 15th @ Mini Met)

The Zephyrs of Section 4AAA defeated their Section 5AAA foe the Storm, backed by six hits, including a home run and a double. Luke Loughlin started on the mound for the Zephers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Zephyrs will now carry their 18-5 season record into the semifinals.

The Zephyrs was led on offense by Tony Neubeck, he 3-for-3 with a home run for the games only two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Luke Loughlin went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Wyatt Miller and Will Gary both went 1-for-3, Ethan Loss was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Billy Arlandson had a sacrifice.

The Storms Landon Lunser threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Storms offense was led by Andrew Wollak, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Connor Hemker went 1-for-3 and Terrance Moody went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Noah Jensen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Harren earned a walk.The Storms season come to end and their run for the Section 5AAA championship, they completed a 10-13 season record.

 

BELLE PLAINE TIGERS      2        ACGC FALCONS     0

(Tuesday June 15 @ Putz)

The Tigers of Section 2AA defeated the Section 3AA champions the Falcons, backed by a pair of hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Jackson Kruger threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Tigers move on to the semifinals with a 19-4 season record.

Their offense was led by Jackson Kruger, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Jake Brandenburg went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Hoffman went 1-for-4 and Joey Burgemeister scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Josh Kingery threw a very good game, he threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded eighteen strikeouts. Their offense was led by Logan Straumann and Jaxon Behm, both went 1-for-3. Connor Barker and Keegan Keeder-Gross both earned a walk.

The Falcons season come to and end, they posted an impressive 22-3 overall season record along with their Section 3AA championship.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Foley Lumberjacks               14-0                22-2

Albany Huskies                    11-3                21-3

Pierz Pioneers                         8-6                16-7

Little Falls Flyers                   7-6                  8-14

Cathedral Crusaders              7-7                13-9

Zimmerman Thunder             4-9                  6-15

Mora Mustangs                       3-9                  6-14

Milaca Wolves                       0-14                0-21

 

ALL CONFERENCE                                    HONORABLE MENTION

FOLEY FALCONS

Ryan Chmielewski

Hunter Gorecki

Colby Johnson

Mike Moulzolf

Logan Winkelman

Charles Hackett

 

ALBANY HUSKIES

Ethan Navratil                                     Tanner Arceneau

Zach Moritz                                                    Brady Goebel

Carter Thelen

Evan Kalthoff

Breyden Eiynck

 

PIERZ PIONEERS

Noah Cekalla                                      Kolten Happke

Jeremy Bingesser                                            Ryan Stuckmayer

Jonah Prokott

Michael Leidenfrost

 

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Dane Couture                                      Nick Henry

Zach Gwost                                                    Gabe Hirsch

Matt Filippi

Collin Kray

 

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS

Ryan Janzen

Andrew Rott

Grant Wensmann

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER

Nolan Spence                                                  Eli Nelson

Wyatt Petron                                                   Trevor Jones

 

MORA MUSTANGS

Zander Gravning                                                         Kenny Randt

Nolan McGraw

MILACA WOLVES

Keegan Sorenson                                                        Ryan Droogsma

 

Most Valuable Player: Ryan Chmielewski     (Foley)

Most Valuable Pitcher: Ryan Chmielewski    (Foley)

Most Valuable Hitter: Ethan Navratil             (Albany)

Team Academic Champion: Albany 3.57

 

 

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

 

ACGC FALCONS                             12-2                22-2

Royalton Royals                               12-2                17-8

Paynesville Bulldogs                         9-5                20-7

EVW Eagles                            8-6                13-14

BBE Jaguars                            6-8                12-12

Holdingford Huskers                         3-11                 5-16

Kimball Area Cubs                3-11                 5-16

Maple Lake Irish                                3-11                 3-17

 

 

ALL CONFERENCE

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS

Josh Kingery

Malcom Ludwig

Jaxon Behm

Hayden Straumann

Logan Straumann

Keegan Kessler

Jack Peterson

Mason Hiltner

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

Grayson Fuchs

Eli Nelson

Ryan Messer

 

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

TATE LANGE

Tanner Tomasek

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Ashton Hannan

Gavin Winter

MAPLE LAKE IRISH

Brady Scanlan

ROYALTON ROYALS
 
Carter Petron
Brady Petron
Brady Brezinka
Grayson Suska

 

 

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Willmar Cardinals                            12-2                            20-2

Sartell/St. Stephen Sabres               12-3                            19-3

Bemidji Lumberjacks                                  12-3                            14-6

Rocori Spartans                                            10-4                           13-9

Alexandria Cardinals                                     9-5                           14-8

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm                    5-8                             7-12

Fergus Falls Otters                              4-10               5-16

Brainerd Warriors                               5-8                             6-15

St. Cloud Tech Tigers                                     4-10               7-15

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles                     2-13               3-18

 

ALL CONFERENCE                                    HONORABLE MENTION

WILLMAR CARDINALS

Andrew Baumgart                            Dylan Arndorfer

Hunter Magnuson                            Chase Dirksen

Jett Salonek                                       Alex Schramm

Sam Etterman                                                Cayden Hansen

Ian Koosman

 

 

SARTELL SABRES

Jack Greenlun                                               Kalen Lewis

Jacob Merrill                                                Tyler Gentile

Charlie Kent                                      Chase Heying

Steven Brinkerhoff                          Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch

 

ROCORI SPARTANS

Connor Clark                                                Cole Fuchs

Brady Blattner                                              Brady Linn

Tanner Rausch                                              Jayden Phillipp

Jack Spanier                                      Carter Thelen

 

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS

Lake Hagen                                       Will Suchy

Devan Swerman                                           JD Hennen

Shay Endres                                      Elijah Holthaus

Devin Cimbura

 

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Terrance Moody                                           Jeff Solorz

Landon Lunser                                             Alex Harren

Noah Jensen

 

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS

Carter Thielke                                               Abel Aho

Arik Heacox

Ian Stumbo

 

BRAINERD WARRIORS

Isaac Hanson                                     Charles Johnson

William Carlson                                           Reice Pikula

Andrew Zuk

 

  1. CLOUD TECH TIGERS

Matt Friesen                                      Jaxon Kenning

Blake Kilanowski                                         Jaden Mendel

Thomas Hoffman

 

  1. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES

Alex Hausmann                                            Elian Mezquita

Hayden Schmitz

Categories: high school sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top