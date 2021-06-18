Prep Baseball Update
I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.
AITKIN GOBBLERS 2 ALBANY HUSKIES 1
(Tuesday June 15th @ Putz)
The Gobblers of Section 7AA defeated their foes from Section 6AA the Huskies, backed by six time hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Logan Olson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Gobblers move on with a 21-5 record on the season.
The Gobblers offense was led by Logan Olson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Cayden Kjelstrom went 2-for-4 and Jake Ince went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Owen Miller went 1-for-3, Hunter Hills scored a run and Hunter Nissen earned a walk.
The Huskies starting pitcher Carter Thelen threw a complete game, he scattered six hits, gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Huskies didn't have many opportunities, but the couple they had they couldn't get that timely. Evan Kalthoff and Brady Goebel went 1-for-3, Breyden Eiynck had a stolen base and Zach Moritz was hit by a pitch. The Huskies compiled a season record of 22-3 along with their Section 6AA championship.
MAHTOMEDI ZEPHYRS 2 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0
(Tuesday June 15th @ Mini Met)
The Zephyrs of Section 4AAA defeated their Section 5AAA foe the Storm, backed by six hits, including a home run and a double. Luke Loughlin started on the mound for the Zephers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Zephyrs will now carry their 18-5 season record into the semifinals.
The Zephyrs was led on offense by Tony Neubeck, he 3-for-3 with a home run for the games only two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Luke Loughlin went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Wyatt Miller and Will Gary both went 1-for-3, Ethan Loss was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Billy Arlandson had a sacrifice.
The Storms Landon Lunser threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Storms offense was led by Andrew Wollak, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Connor Hemker went 1-for-3 and Terrance Moody went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Noah Jensen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Harren earned a walk.The Storms season come to end and their run for the Section 5AAA championship, they completed a 10-13 season record.
BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 2 ACGC FALCONS 0
(Tuesday June 15 @ Putz)
The Tigers of Section 2AA defeated the Section 3AA champions the Falcons, backed by a pair of hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Jackson Kruger threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Tigers move on to the semifinals with a 19-4 season record.
Their offense was led by Jackson Kruger, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Jake Brandenburg went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Hoffman went 1-for-4 and Joey Burgemeister scored a run.
The Falcons starting pitcher Josh Kingery threw a very good game, he threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded eighteen strikeouts. Their offense was led by Logan Straumann and Jaxon Behm, both went 1-for-3. Connor Barker and Keegan Keeder-Gross both earned a walk.
The Falcons season come to and end, they posted an impressive 22-3 overall season record along with their Section 3AA championship.
GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Foley Lumberjacks 14-0 22-2
Albany Huskies 11-3 21-3
Pierz Pioneers 8-6 16-7
Little Falls Flyers 7-6 8-14
Cathedral Crusaders 7-7 13-9
Zimmerman Thunder 4-9 6-15
Mora Mustangs 3-9 6-14
Milaca Wolves 0-14 0-21
ALL CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION
FOLEY FALCONS
Ryan Chmielewski
Hunter Gorecki
Colby Johnson
Mike Moulzolf
Logan Winkelman
Charles Hackett
ALBANY HUSKIES
Ethan Navratil Tanner Arceneau
Zach Moritz Brady Goebel
Carter Thelen
Evan Kalthoff
Breyden Eiynck
PIERZ PIONEERS
Noah Cekalla Kolten Happke
Jeremy Bingesser Ryan Stuckmayer
Jonah Prokott
Michael Leidenfrost
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS
Dane Couture Nick Henry
Zach Gwost Gabe Hirsch
Matt Filippi
Collin Kray
CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS
Ryan Janzen
Andrew Rott
Grant Wensmann
ZIMMERMAN THUNDER
Nolan Spence Eli Nelson
Wyatt Petron Trevor Jones
MORA MUSTANGS
Zander Gravning Kenny Randt
Nolan McGraw
MILACA WOLVES
Keegan Sorenson Ryan Droogsma
Most Valuable Player: Ryan Chmielewski (Foley)
Most Valuable Pitcher: Ryan Chmielewski (Foley)
Most Valuable Hitter: Ethan Navratil (Albany)
Team Academic Champion: Albany 3.57
CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE
ACGC FALCONS 12-2 22-2
Royalton Royals 12-2 17-8
Paynesville Bulldogs 9-5 20-7
EVW Eagles 8-6 13-14
BBE Jaguars 6-8 12-12
Holdingford Huskers 3-11 5-16
Kimball Area Cubs 3-11 5-16
Maple Lake Irish 3-11 3-17
ALL CONFERENCE
ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS
Josh Kingery
Malcom Ludwig
Jaxon Behm
Hayden Straumann
Logan Straumann
Keegan Kessler
Jack Peterson
Mason Hiltner
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS
Grayson Fuchs
Eli Nelson
Ryan Messer
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS
TATE LANGE
Tanner Tomasek
KIMBALL AREA CUBS
Ashton Hannan
Gavin Winter
MAPLE LAKE IRISH
Brady Scanlan
CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE
Willmar Cardinals 12-2 20-2
Sartell/St. Stephen Sabres 12-3 19-3
Bemidji Lumberjacks 12-3 14-6
Rocori Spartans 10-4 13-9
Alexandria Cardinals 9-5 14-8
Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 5-8 7-12
Fergus Falls Otters 4-10 5-16
Brainerd Warriors 5-8 6-15
St. Cloud Tech Tigers 4-10 7-15
St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 2-13 3-18
ALL CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION
WILLMAR CARDINALS
Andrew Baumgart Dylan Arndorfer
Hunter Magnuson Chase Dirksen
Jett Salonek Alex Schramm
Sam Etterman Cayden Hansen
Ian Koosman
SARTELL SABRES
Jack Greenlun Kalen Lewis
Jacob Merrill Tyler Gentile
Charlie Kent Chase Heying
Steven Brinkerhoff Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch
ROCORI SPARTANS
Connor Clark Cole Fuchs
Brady Blattner Brady Linn
Tanner Rausch Jayden Phillipp
Jack Spanier Carter Thelen
ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS
Lake Hagen Will Suchy
Devan Swerman JD Hennen
Shay Endres Elijah Holthaus
Devin Cimbura
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM
Terrance Moody Jeff Solorz
Landon Lunser Alex Harren
Noah Jensen
FERGUS FALLS OTTERS
Carter Thielke Abel Aho
Arik Heacox
Ian Stumbo
BRAINERD WARRIORS
Isaac Hanson Charles Johnson
William Carlson Reice Pikula
Andrew Zuk
- CLOUD TECH TIGERS
Matt Friesen Jaxon Kenning
Blake Kilanowski Jaden Mendel
Thomas Hoffman
- CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES
Alex Hausmann Elian Mezquita
Hayden Schmitz