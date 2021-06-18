Prep Baseball Update

PHOTO: Dave Overlund

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

AITKIN GOBBLERS 2 ALBANY HUSKIES 1

(Tuesday June 15th @ Putz)

The Gobblers of Section 7AA defeated their foes from Section 6AA the Huskies, backed by six time hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Logan Olson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Gobblers move on with a 21-5 record on the season.

The Gobblers offense was led by Logan Olson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Cayden Kjelstrom went 2-for-4 and Jake Ince went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Owen Miller went 1-for-3, Hunter Hills scored a run and Hunter Nissen earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher Carter Thelen threw a complete game, he scattered six hits, gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Huskies didn't have many opportunities, but the couple they had they couldn't get that timely. Evan Kalthoff and Brady Goebel went 1-for-3, Breyden Eiynck had a stolen base and Zach Moritz was hit by a pitch. The Huskies compiled a season record of 22-3 along with their Section 6AA championship.

MAHTOMEDI ZEPHYRS 2 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

(Tuesday June 15th @ Mini Met)

The Zephyrs of Section 4AAA defeated their Section 5AAA foe the Storm, backed by six hits, including a home run and a double. Luke Loughlin started on the mound for the Zephers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Zephyrs will now carry their 18-5 season record into the semifinals.

The Zephyrs was led on offense by Tony Neubeck, he 3-for-3 with a home run for the games only two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Luke Loughlin went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Wyatt Miller and Will Gary both went 1-for-3, Ethan Loss was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Billy Arlandson had a sacrifice.

The Storms Landon Lunser threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Storms offense was led by Andrew Wollak, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Connor Hemker went 1-for-3 and Terrance Moody went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Noah Jensen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Harren earned a walk.The Storms season come to end and their run for the Section 5AAA championship, they completed a 10-13 season record.

BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 2 ACGC FALCONS 0

(Tuesday June 15 @ Putz)

The Tigers of Section 2AA defeated the Section 3AA champions the Falcons, backed by a pair of hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher Jackson Kruger threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Tigers move on to the semifinals with a 19-4 season record.

Their offense was led by Jackson Kruger, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Jake Brandenburg went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Hoffman went 1-for-4 and Joey Burgemeister scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Josh Kingery threw a very good game, he threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded eighteen strikeouts. Their offense was led by Logan Straumann and Jaxon Behm, both went 1-for-3. Connor Barker and Keegan Keeder-Gross both earned a walk.

The Falcons season come to and end, they posted an impressive 22-3 overall season record along with their Section 3AA championship.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Foley Lumberjacks 14-0 22-2

Albany Huskies 11-3 21-3

Pierz Pioneers 8-6 16-7

Little Falls Flyers 7-6 8-14

Cathedral Crusaders 7-7 13-9

Zimmerman Thunder 4-9 6-15

Mora Mustangs 3-9 6-14

Milaca Wolves 0-14 0-21

ALL CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

FOLEY FALCONS

Ryan Chmielewski

Hunter Gorecki

Colby Johnson

Mike Moulzolf

Logan Winkelman

Charles Hackett

ALBANY HUSKIES

Ethan Navratil Tanner Arceneau

Zach Moritz Brady Goebel

Carter Thelen

Evan Kalthoff

Breyden Eiynck

PIERZ PIONEERS

Noah Cekalla Kolten Happke

Jeremy Bingesser Ryan Stuckmayer

Jonah Prokott

Michael Leidenfrost

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Dane Couture Nick Henry

Zach Gwost Gabe Hirsch

Matt Filippi

Collin Kray

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS

Ryan Janzen

Andrew Rott

Grant Wensmann

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER

Nolan Spence Eli Nelson

Wyatt Petron Trevor Jones

MORA MUSTANGS

Zander Gravning Kenny Randt

Nolan McGraw

MILACA WOLVES

Keegan Sorenson Ryan Droogsma

Most Valuable Player: Ryan Chmielewski (Foley)

Most Valuable Pitcher: Ryan Chmielewski (Foley)

Most Valuable Hitter: Ethan Navratil (Albany)

Team Academic Champion: Albany 3.57

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

ACGC FALCONS 12-2 22-2

Royalton Royals 12-2 17-8

Paynesville Bulldogs 9-5 20-7

EVW Eagles 8-6 13-14

BBE Jaguars 6-8 12-12

Holdingford Huskers 3-11 5-16

Kimball Area Cubs 3-11 5-16

Maple Lake Irish 3-11 3-17

ALL CONFERENCE

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS

Josh Kingery

Malcom Ludwig

Jaxon Behm

Hayden Straumann

Logan Straumann

Keegan Kessler

Jack Peterson

Mason Hiltner

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

Grayson Fuchs

Eli Nelson

Ryan Messer

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

TATE LANGE

Tanner Tomasek

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Ashton Hannan

Gavin Winter

MAPLE LAKE IRISH

Brady Scanlan

ROYALTON ROYALS

Carter Petron

Brady Petron

Brady Brezinka

Grayson Suska

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Willmar Cardinals 12-2 20-2

Sartell/St. Stephen Sabres 12-3 19-3

Bemidji Lumberjacks 12-3 14-6

Rocori Spartans 10-4 13-9

Alexandria Cardinals 9-5 14-8

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 5-8 7-12

Fergus Falls Otters 4-10 5-16

Brainerd Warriors 5-8 6-15

St. Cloud Tech Tigers 4-10 7-15

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 2-13 3-18

ALL CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

WILLMAR CARDINALS

Andrew Baumgart Dylan Arndorfer

Hunter Magnuson Chase Dirksen

Jett Salonek Alex Schramm

Sam Etterman Cayden Hansen

Ian Koosman

SARTELL SABRES

Jack Greenlun Kalen Lewis

Jacob Merrill Tyler Gentile

Charlie Kent Chase Heying

Steven Brinkerhoff Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch

ROCORI SPARTANS

Connor Clark Cole Fuchs

Brady Blattner Brady Linn

Tanner Rausch Jayden Phillipp

Jack Spanier Carter Thelen

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS

Lake Hagen Will Suchy

Devan Swerman JD Hennen

Shay Endres Elijah Holthaus

Devin Cimbura

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Terrance Moody Jeff Solorz

Landon Lunser Alex Harren

Noah Jensen

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS

Carter Thielke Abel Aho

Arik Heacox

Ian Stumbo

BRAINERD WARRIORS

Isaac Hanson Charles Johnson

William Carlson Reice Pikula

Andrew Zuk

CLOUD TECH TIGERS

Matt Friesen Jaxon Kenning

Blake Kilanowski Jaden Mendel

Thomas Hoffman

CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES

Alex Hausmann Elian Mezquita

Hayden Schmitz