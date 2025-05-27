Prep Baseball Summaries – Thursday, May 22nd

​HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

THURSDAY MAY 22nd

SARTELL SABRES 3 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

The Sabres defeated their conference rivals the Spartans, they out hit them seven to six and they were aided by seven walks. Brayden Simones started for the Sabres, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Landon Fish closed it out, had a pair of strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Brady Thompson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Austin Lahr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Lahr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Levi Frieler had a RBI. Mateo Segura had two walks, Carter Stutsman had a walk and Michael Trobec was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Jake Stalboerger, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grady Richards threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and three walks.

Their offense was led by Gage Sauza, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Noah Olmscheid had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Max Fredin went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Tyler Prom and Jace Griffin each had a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 ACGC FALCONS 2

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they were actually out hit seven to five, the Eagles collected two doubles and a triple. The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Blake Glenz, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Mitch Lipinski, he went 1-for-3 with a double for. RBI and he scored a run. Blake Glenz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bryce Neiman had a stolen base, a walk, a RBI and he scored a run. Max Geislinger went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and he scored two runs and Eli Hernandez went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Lee Dziengel had a RBI and a walk, Coltant Harff scored a run and Carter Scheeler had a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Tucker Johnson, threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he had one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Scott Saue, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Rowan Molinaro went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks and he scored two runs and Brody Straumann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Reagan Elton went 1-for-3 with a walk and Cam Giese went 1-for-3 with a walk. Gage Degner went 1-for-3 with a walk, Braden Barker had two walks and Tucker Johnson had a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 8 WILLMAR CARDINALS 6

The Flyers defeated their rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them ten to seven, including four doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The Flyers starting pitcher was Joey Welinski, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Prescott Roamaine threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout and Izaak Kalis threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and he scored two runs. Joey Welinski went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Izaak Kalis went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Bobby Toure went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base, Braxten Santala went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and John Ahlin went 1-for-2 with a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jordan Ellingson, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Aiden Paulson threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he had a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Aidan Paulson, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Jordan Elllingson went 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Alex Hoppe went 1-for-3 for RBI and Connor Smith went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Braeden Fagerlie went 1-for-3 with a walk and Hudson Sjoberg went 1-for-2 with a walk. Conlan Carlson had two walks and he scored two runs, Reese Christianson had a walk and Tyler Madsen scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA PIRATES 2 ROYALTON ROYALS 1

The Pirates defeated their conference Rivals the Royals, they each collected five hits. Esau Nelson threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Mason Hansen, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Reed Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Eric Paulson went 1-for3 and he scored a run. Matt Hemmingson went 1-for-2 with a walk and No. 17 went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Brayden Vanderbeek had a walk and Peyton Hemmesch was hit by a pitch.

The Royals starting pitcher Brady Yourczek threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Keaton Nelson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek he went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base and Ethan Albright went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Hayes went 1-for-1 with a double and Reagan Elliot went 1-for-3. Coltan Burggraff went 2-for-3

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2

The Flyers defeated their rivals the Alexandria Cardinals, they out hit them seven to four, they were aided by eight walks. Carter Gwost threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had two strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and John Ahlin went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Alex Thoma went 2-for-4 and Nate Sprang had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Carter Gwost went 1-for-4, Bobby Toure had four walks and he scored a run, Izaac Kalis had a walk and he scored a run and Evan LeMieur scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Sam Anderson, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts. P. Converse threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Sam Anderson led their offense, he had two walks and a RBI and J. Waltzing went 2-for-3 with a walk. G. Wimmer went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and B. Adelman went 1-for-4, Evan Zabel and Landon Gess- Norling both had a walk and P. Converse was hit by a pitch.

STAPLES CARDINALS 8 PIERZ PIONEERS 5

The Cardinals were out hit by the Pioneers, elven to eight, the Cards collected four doubles. Ben Tyrrell threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Jack Carlson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Cardinals offense was led by Colbe Tappe, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cooper Tappe went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Hayden Rutherford went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Carlson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks. Silas Clausen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Kris Taylor went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Beau Carlson had a walk and he scored a run and Elijah Kossan had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Preston Saehr, he threw two innings, gave up eight hits, seven runs one walk and he had a strikeout. Danny Litke threw four innings, he gave up a run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Bo Woitalla he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jackson Thielen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Preston Saehr went 2-for-4 and Jaxon Hardy went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES 6 ACGC FALCONS 4

The Eagles defeated their foe the Falcons, they out hit them eight to six, including two doubles and they were aided by five walks. J. Mouton threw six innings, he gave up four runs, five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. A. Palmer threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

G. Booms went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. S.Johnson went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. A. Palmer had a sacrifice fly, two walks for a RBI and J. Moulton went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and J. Anderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw five innings, he gave seven hits, five runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Jaxon Drange threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Reagan Elton, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Jaxon Drange went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brayden Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Rylan Summerfelt had stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Scott Saue had a walk and he scored a run, Rowan Molinaro had a walk and Gage Degner scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2

The Spartans defeated their Conference foes the Otters, they out hit them six to four and they were aided by five walks. Nolan VanLoy started on the mound for the Spartans, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Reece Kalla threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter he faced.

The Spartans offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 for a RBI and was hit by a pitch and Max Fredin went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk. Caleb Maddox went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Reece Kalla went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Gage Sauza had a walk, a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Cal Heying was hit by a pitch.

The Otters starting pitcher was I. Ellison, he threw four innings, gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. J. Fronning threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by I. Holmes, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk and B. Scheuerman went 1-for-3. B. Scheuerman went 1-for-2 and C. Fronning went 1-for-4. L. Larson had two walks and C. Wiederich had a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL CUBS 6 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4

The Cubs defeated their foe the Lumberjacks, they were actually out hit, but they did collect two doubles, a triple and a home run. Brandon Henkemeyer earned the win with seven innings, he gave up eleven hits four runs, three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and a stolen base. Bryant Knaus went 3-for-3 with four stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs. Ronnie Arnold went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Brandon Henkemeyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk. Mason Danelke went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and scored a run and Andray Stang went 1-for-4, Noah Merten went 1-for-3 and Gavin Mesenbrink had a walk.

Keegan Frisbie started for Foley, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Deegan Beck threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gavin Wirth, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Deegan Beck went 2-for-4 with double for a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Gapinski went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jack Abfalter went 1-for-2, Jordan Lewandowski wen 1-for-2, Teddy Rassmusen went 1-for-1. Keegan Frisbie had a walk and he scored a run, Weston Juetten and Noah Brunn both had a walk.

SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 8 KIMBALL CUBS 6

The Mainstreeters defeated their foe the Cubs, they out hit them nine to six, and eight by thirteen walks. Their starting pitcher was Kayden Thieschafer, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Dickinson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Evan Zales threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk.

Their offense was led by Eli Warning, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Hunter Dickenson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Evan Zales went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Leyton Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Logan Frank went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run and Hunter Broich had a RBI. Kayden Thieschafer went 1-for-4, Will Hoffman had a walk and he scored a run, Ethan Lscabert had two walks an Jackson Monitz scored a run.

Max Zoller started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tate Winter threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he had three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Brandon Henkemeyer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he a stolen base and he scored a run. Andry Stary went 1-for1 for a RBI, a stolen base, three walks and he scored a run. Gavin Mesenbrink went 2-for-3 and he scored a run Noah Merten had a RBI and a walk. Brock Libbesmeier had a RBI and a walk and Mason Danelke had three walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he score a run and Hunter Gerhardt had a RBI. Tate Winter had a walk and he scored a run and Ronnie Arnold had a walk.

LPGE 6 BBE JAGUARS 5

They defeated their foe the Jaguars, they were out hit eight to six, but the were aided by ten walks. E. Swartzentruber threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he had five strikeouts. C. Park threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by E.Swartzentruber, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and C. Park went 1-for-6 for a RBI. G. Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and J Botello went 1-for-3 with a walk, hit by a pitch and he scored a run. C. Frerrichs went 1-for-5 and a walk and H. Brunkhorst had two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two run, t. Warner had a walk and J. Felix scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Aiden Mueller, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Hunter Sobiech threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he scored six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brett DeRoo, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs,, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jack Lundberg went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Nate DeRoo went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Hunter Sobiech went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Luke Illies had a walk, Lance Rademacher had a sacrifice and Aiden Mueller was hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 16 BBE JAGUARS 2

The Huskers defeated their conference rivals the Jaguars, they out hit them thirteen to five, including two doubles and aided by seven walks. W. Novitski threw one innings, he gave up three hits and two runs. Masyn Patrick threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Maverick Novitski, he went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Chase Lyon went 2-for-2 for three RBIS, two walks and he scored two runs. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base andhe scored two runs. Nolan Boeckerman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brodi Huls had a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Worlie went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run., Will Pilarski had a stolen base and he scored a run and Wyatt Pilarsk went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

Brett DeRoo started on the mound for the Jaguars, he threw one innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Jace Mueller threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Lance Rademacher threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Hunter Sobiech, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Lance Rademacher went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Brett DeRoo went 1-for-2 with a walk and Jack Lunberg went 1-for-2.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 10 PLPR HUSKIES 0

The Crusaders defeated their foe the Huskies, they out hit the ten to zero, they collect two doubles, a triple and five walks. Henry Schloe started on the mound, he gave up no hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Murphy threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Henry Schloe, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Caden Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run.Ryan Liebrenz went 2-for-2 for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nolan Bigaouette went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Eiynck went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and Owen Fradette had a sacrifice for a RBI. Sam Oliver had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base, walk and he scored a run and Nick Plante had a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Gus Bolz-Andolshek, he threw four innings,he gave up ten hits, ten runs and four walks. Kyle Kostaski threw one inning had gave up up a walk. Owen Kruger and Brady Dornself both had a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4

(Friday May 29th)

The Spartans defeated their rivals the Flyers, they were actually out hit eight to six, they did collect two doubles. Max Fredin started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he had a two strikeouts. Reed Kalla threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Zander Folkerts, he went 3-for-3 a walk and he scored two runs. Cal Heying went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Caleb Maddox went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Max Fredin went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Noah Olmscheid and Grady Richards both had a stolen base.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. They were led on offense by Izaak Kalis, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Dahlberg went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Alex Thoma went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Joey Welinski went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run and John Ahlin went 1-for-3.

SARTELL SABRES 20 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

The Sabres defeated their conference rivals the Storm, they out hit them fifteen to two, including four doubles, a triple and a home run and they were aided by ten walks. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Scheffler, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Brady Thompson threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Stutsman, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four huge RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Thompson went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Miles Simonsen went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Austin Lahr went 1-for-2 with a double for a two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Brayden Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Levi Frieler went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Luke Lance went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Jameson Kremer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Cayden Behrmann, went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Gavin Otkin had a walk, a RBI and he scored a run, Matt Schreinder had a walk, Mateo Segura went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs, Michael Trobec went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Gavin O’Connell had a walk, a RBI and he scored a run.

The Storm staring pitcher was Mason Euteneur, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, eight runs and one walk. Jaylen Hanson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and four walks. Robert Dusing threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he had a strikeout. Konnor Gullette gave up a hit, five runs and four walks. Lucas Weber threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

Their offense was led by Carter Riedman, had a RBI and Nolan Hemker went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Vincent Murn went 1-for-2, Kade Gibbons and Dakota Banks each had a walk.