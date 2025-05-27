Prep Baseball, Softball Playoffs Continue Tuesday

The prep softball playoffs are nearing a conclusion and the prep baseball postseason is just getting underway. Here's a look at the matchups for Tuesday, May 27th.

Cathedral (21-1) softball is set for a 6AA semifinal battle with Kimball (22-1). The Crusaders beat Milaca 15-0, Holdingford 10-2 and Pierz 12-2 en route to the semifinal matchup, while the Cubs notched wins over Sauk Centre, Eden Valley-Watkins and Pequot Lakes.

#4 seed Pierz will play against #9 Holdingford in the elimination bracket at 5 p.m. in Waite Park. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday, May 29th.

ELSEWHERE:

8AAAA

Moorhead @ Sartell 11:30 AM

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs St. Cloud (Elimination) @ Sartell 11:30 AM

8AAA

Alexandria @ ROCORI 4 PM

BASEBALL

6AA

Eden Valley-Watkins @ Albany 5 PM

Spectrum @ Foley 5 PM

Kimball @ Holdingford 5 PM

Sauk Centre @ Royalton 5 PM

Osakis @ Cathedral 7 PM

5AAA

Becker @ St. Francis 4:30 PM

8AAA

Detroit Lakes @ ROCORI 4:30 PM

8AAAA

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ STMA 1 PM

St. Cloud @ Bemidji 4:30 PM

Moorhead @ Sartell 4:30 PM