Prep Baseball, Softball Playoffs Continue Tuesday
The prep softball playoffs are nearing a conclusion and the prep baseball postseason is just getting underway. Here's a look at the matchups for Tuesday, May 27th.
Cathedral (21-1) softball is set for a 6AA semifinal battle with Kimball (22-1). The Crusaders beat Milaca 15-0, Holdingford 10-2 and Pierz 12-2 en route to the semifinal matchup, while the Cubs notched wins over Sauk Centre, Eden Valley-Watkins and Pequot Lakes.
#4 seed Pierz will play against #9 Holdingford in the elimination bracket at 5 p.m. in Waite Park. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday, May 29th.
ELSEWHERE:
8AAAA
Moorhead @ Sartell 11:30 AM
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs St. Cloud (Elimination) @ Sartell 11:30 AM
8AAA
Alexandria @ ROCORI 4 PM
BASEBALL
6AA
Eden Valley-Watkins @ Albany 5 PM
Spectrum @ Foley 5 PM
Kimball @ Holdingford 5 PM
Sauk Centre @ Royalton 5 PM
Osakis @ Cathedral 7 PM
5AAA
Becker @ St. Francis 4:30 PM
8AAA
Detroit Lakes @ ROCORI 4:30 PM
8AAAA
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ STMA 1 PM
St. Cloud @ Bemidji 4:30 PM
Moorhead @ Sartell 4:30 PM