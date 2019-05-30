Prep Baseball, Softball and Golf Results
The Cathedral baseball team downed Royalton in the winners bracket of the Section 6AA playoffs Wednesday 8-6. The 2nd seeded Crusaders will play Pierz at 7pm at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud Thursday night.
Baseball
Section 6AA
Cathedral 8, Royalton 6
Foley 12, Sauk Centre 2 (6 innings)
Albany 3, Osakis 2 (10 innings)
Section 8-4-A
STMA 8, Tech 1
Softball
Section 8-3-A
Bemidji 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
(Sartell eliminated)
Boys Golf
Section 8-3-A Meet @ Park Rapids
1) Buffalo
5) Sartell-St. Stephen
6) Tech
11) Sauk Rapids-Rice
Staples-Motley Invite @ Craguns in Brainerd
1) Crosby-Ironton
3) Albany
7) Rocori
12) Foley
13) Cathedral incomplete
Girls Golf
Section 8-3-A @ Rich-Spring
1) Brainerd
5) Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral Invite @ Wapicada Golf Club
1) Staples-Motley
4) Cathedral