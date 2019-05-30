Prep Baseball, Softball and Golf Results

The Cathedral baseball team downed Royalton in the winners bracket of the Section 6AA playoffs Wednesday 8-6. The 2nd seeded Crusaders will play Pierz at 7pm at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud Thursday night.

Baseball

Section 6AA

Cathedral 8, Royalton 6

Foley 12, Sauk Centre 2 (6 innings)

Albany 3, Osakis 2 (10 innings)

Section 8-4-A

STMA 8, Tech 1

Softball

Section 8-3-A

Bemidji 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Sartell eliminated)

Boys Golf

Section 8-3-A Meet @ Park Rapids

1) Buffalo

5) Sartell-St. Stephen

6) Tech

11) Sauk Rapids-Rice

Staples-Motley Invite @ Craguns in Brainerd

1) Crosby-Ironton

3) Albany

7) Rocori

12) Foley

13) Cathedral incomplete

Girls Golf

Section 8-3-A @ Rich-Spring

1) Brainerd

5) Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral Invite @ Wapicada Golf Club

1) Staples-Motley

4) Cathedral