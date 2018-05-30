Cathedral Baseball Walks Off LPGE

The Cathedral baseball team topped Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 3-2 in the section 6AA first round yesterday before the rains came Tuesday at Joe Faber Field. Junior Jackson Jangula tripled in the winning run in the 7th inning to lift Cathedral to the win. Tyler Bautch was 2-3 with an RBI and Jared Klein went 2-4 for the Crusaders. The updated Section 6AA schedule is below.

Thursday May 31

#1 Albany vs. #8 Royalton, 5pm @ Faber Field

#4 Cathedral vs. #12 Holdingford, 7pm @ Faber Field

#2 Foley vs. #7 Osakis, 5pm @ Putz Field

#11 Kimball vs. #3 Pierz, 7pm @ Putz Field

Wednesday May 30

Section 5-3-A

#3 Apollo vs. #6 Sauk Rapids-Rice, (tied 2-2 in the 8th inning) - resumed at 4pm

#5 Big Lake at #4 Sartell

#8 Zimmerman at #1 Monticello

#7 Becker at #2 Rocori

Section 8-4-A

#8 Tech at #1 St. Michael-Albertville, 4:30pm