Prep Baseball Scores – Thursday, May 29th
Cathedral baseball advanced to the Section 6AA semifinal with a resounding 11-1 win over Albany on Thursday at the MAC. The other half of the winner's bracket saw Pierz top Royalton 8-3.
In the 6AA elimination bracket, Foley beat Kimball 12-2 and Staples-Motley beat Wadena-Deer Creek 15-5.
Cathedral will play against Pierz on Monday, June 2nd at Dick Putz Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.. The Section 6AA championship will be held at Putz on June 5th.
SECTION 5AAA
Monticello 6, Becker 0
Princeton 3, Totino-Grace 1
Becker will play at Big Lake at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31st.
SECTION 8AAA
Willmar 7, ROCORI 3
Fergus Falls 2, Alexandria 1 (8 innings)
ROCORI will host Hutchinson at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 31st.
SECTION 8AAAA
(WINNER'S BRACKET)
STMA 3, Elk River 2
Moorhead 11, Bemidji 3
(ELIMINATION BRACKET)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Brainerd 6
Sartell 14, St. Cloud 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Bemidji 2 PM Tuesday @ Sartell
Sartell vs Elk River 2 PM Tuesday @ Cold Spring