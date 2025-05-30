Prep Baseball Scores – Thursday, May 29th

Cathedral baseball advanced to the Section 6AA semifinal with a resounding 11-1 win over Albany on Thursday at the MAC. The other half of the winner's bracket saw Pierz top Royalton 8-3.

In the 6AA elimination bracket, Foley beat Kimball 12-2 and Staples-Motley beat Wadena-Deer Creek 15-5.

Cathedral will play against Pierz on Monday, June 2nd at Dick Putz Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.. The Section 6AA championship will be held at Putz on June 5th.

SECTION 5AAA

Monticello 6, Becker 0

Princeton 3, Totino-Grace 1

Becker will play at Big Lake at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31st.

SECTION 8AAA

Willmar 7, ROCORI 3

Fergus Falls 2, Alexandria 1 (8 innings)

ROCORI will host Hutchinson at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 31st.

SECTION 8AAAA

(WINNER'S BRACKET)

STMA 3, Elk River 2

Moorhead 11, Bemidji 3

(ELIMINATION BRACKET)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Brainerd 6

Sartell 14, St. Cloud 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Bemidji 2 PM Tuesday @ Sartell

Sartell vs Elk River 2 PM Tuesday @ Cold Spring