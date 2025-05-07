Prep Baseball Recaps – Monday, May 5th

ST. CLOUD AREA HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

FOLEY FALCONS 7 PEQUOT LAKES/PINE RIVER 2

(Monday May 5th)

The Falcons earned another big win, they out hit their foe five to three and they were aided by eight walks. Michael Janta threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had six strikeouts. Reed Hermanson threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, six walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Noah Gapinski, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and a walk and Keagon Frisbie went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Deegan Beck went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs and Gavyn Wirth went 1-for-3, with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base. Wyatt Lueck had two walks, hit by pitch and a stolen base and Noah Brunn had a walk and he scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Gus Bolz-Andolshek, he threw four innings, gave up seven runs, six walks and he had two strikeouts. Blake Spiczka threw one inning he gave up five hits and he had two strikeouts. Owen Krueger threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he had three strikeouts. Kyle Kotaska threw 2/3 of an inning, he had a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Quale, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Kyle Kotaska had a walk and a RBI. Blake Spiczka went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base and Gus Bolz-Andolshek had walk and he scored a run. Connor Johnson had a walk and he scored a run, Carter Loge, Brayden Dornself and Caleb Olson all had a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 16 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

(Monday May 5th)

The Spartans defeated the Bulldogs, they out hit them ten to six and they were aided by five walks and a number of mis-plays. Max Fredin threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he had five strikeouts. Grady Richards threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Cal Heying, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, two stolen bases, hit by pitch twice and he scored two runs. Zander Folkerts went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Noah Olmscheid went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jace Griffin went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Gabe Sauza went 1-for-4 for four RBIs and Saul Enz scored two runs and he had two stolen bases. Jake Stalboerger had two walks and he scored two runs and Tyler Prom had two walks. Grady Richards scored two runs and Connor Mehr scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Hunter Pietrauske, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Ethyn Cantin threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, three walks and he had six strikeouts. Trenton Paulsen threw one inning, he gave up two runs.

Their offense was led by Gerad Hanle, he went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Isaac Guck went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Daluge went 1-for-3 and Riley Gerard went 1-for-1 with a walk.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 10 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3

(Monday May 5th)

The Jaguars defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit home ten for four, including a big double. Luke Illies threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Jaugars offense was led by Brett DeRoo, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Illies went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hayden Sobiech went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Lance Rademacher went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cameron Loe went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs and Tyler Myers went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah DeRoo went 3-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Lundberg went 2-for-3 and he scored a run.

Eric Paulson was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Mason Hansen threw two innings he gave up six hits, six runs one walk and he had a strikeout. Matt Hemington threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brock Bruntlett, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and B. Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Reed Johnson went 1-for-3, with a stolen base, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run and Mason Hanson had a walk. Matt Hemington went -for-3 for a RBI and No. 13 had a walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 5

(Monday May 5th)

The Huskers defeated their conference rivals the Cubs, they out hit them ten to eight, including a home run a tripe and one double. Will Eischens threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jaxon Bartkowicz threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Maverick Novitzki went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nolan Boeckerman went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Brodi Huls went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, hit by pitch twice and he scored three runs. Luke Bieniek had three walks, stolen base and a RBI, Chase Lyon went 1-for-4 and Jacob Worle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Cub starting pitcher was Max Zoller, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Tate Winter threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Stang went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ronnie Arnold had a RBI. Brayden Johnson went 2-for-4, Noah Merten and Gavin Mesenbrink each had a walk. Mason Danelke went 1-for-3, with a stolen base, hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 18 ACGC FALCONS 1

(Monday May 5th)

The Eagles had a big win over their conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them fifteen to six, Including three doubles and a triple. Gabe Schmitt threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he had a pair of strikeouts. Mitch Lipinski threw one inning, he gave up one walk and had a strikeout. Lee Dziengel threw one inning, he gave up two hits and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Lee Dziengel, he went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, walk, stolen base, hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Blake Glenz went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored two runs and Eli Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Nieman went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base, hit by pitch and he scored a run. Carter Scheeler went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Coltant Harff went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Max Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-2 wit two walks and he scored four runs and Brayden Kramer had a walk and he scored two runs.

The Falcons starting pitcher T. Johnson threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, twelve runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. R. Molinaro threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and five walks. Brady Straumann threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

R. Summer led their offense, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and G. Degner went 2-for-3 with a double. Brady Straumann went 2-for-3 and R.Elton went 1-for-3. S.Saue was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, R. Molinaro and J. Drange both had a walk.

SARTELL SABRES 10 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUE JACKETS 0

(Monday May 5th)

The Sabres defeated the Blue Jackets, they out hit them five to two and aided by six walks and a couple of mis-plays. Jackson Scheffler threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Brady Thompson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he had a stolen base and Miles Simonsen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Brayden Simones went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Carter Stutsman had a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Cayden Behrman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs, Gavin O’Connell had walk and he scored a run and Keaton Landowski scored a run.

The Bluejacket starting pitcher was Colton Block, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and three walks. Talen Haley threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Emmitt Kruschel and Marcus Hubbard both went 1-for-2.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 9 LEGACY LIONS 0

(Monday May 5th)

The Crusaders out hit the Lions twenty to two, including three doubles and a home run. Henry Schloe threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jacob Oliver, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Caden Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Noah Henderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Charlie Dolan went 2-for-2 with a double and Nolan Bigourette went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.