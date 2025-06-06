Prep Baseball Playoff Summaries

ALBANY HUSKIES 4 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

(WEDNESDAY MAY 4th)

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Crusaders, they out hit them fourteen to ten, including a home run and two doubles. Nathan Sand threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout. Elliot Burnett threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout. Ethan Meyer threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Ethan Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nathan Sand went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Keenan Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Elliot Burnett went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Owen Sunderman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Merdan went 2-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Haiden Linn went 1-for-3 with a walk and Bennett Hylla went 1-for-4.

Henry Schloe threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Owen Fradette threw one inning, he gave up two hits. Jake Murphy threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

Their offense was led by Henry Schloe, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Jacob Oliver went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Johnson went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run and Nolan Bigaoutte went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Matt Primus went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk, Sam Oliver went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Riley Liebrenz went 1-for-2.

ALBANY HUSKIES 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 1

(THURSDAY MAY 5th)

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Royals, they out hit them eleven to two, including three doubles. Elliot Allen threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Zach Birr, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ethan Meyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Hayden Linn went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-2 with a double, a sacrifice fly, a walk and he scored a run and Owen Sunderman went 2-for-4. N. Merdan went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run, Bennett Hylla was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Keenan Dingmann and Kyle Holm both had a walk and Nate Sand had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Royals K. Nelson threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Kirk Yourczek threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Sean Schmidbauer went 1-for-3 with a double, Brady Yourczek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Colton Burggraff went 1-for-3, Ethan Albright had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run.

PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS 2 BBE JAGUARS 1

(Thursday MAY 5th)

The Panthers defeated their section foe the Jaguars, they out hit them six to three. AJ. Woodworth threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joe Johnson, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Shane Hanson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk. Mason Boesl went 1-for-3, with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Gavin Boesl went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Trevor Rounds went 1-for-3. Nolan Steidl went 1-for-3 with a walk, Benelli Myers went 1-for-3 and Ben Wagner was hit by a pitch.

Hunter Sobiech threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brett DeRoo threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brett DeRoo went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-for-3, Cameron Loe was hit by a pitch, Aiden Mueller and Hunter Sobiech both had a walk.