Prep Baseball Playoff Scores And Schedule – Thursday, May 29th

Cathedral baseball opened its Section 6AA playoff run with a 3-0 win over Foley Wednesday at the MAC in St. Cloud. Matt Primus had a pair of runs batted in for the Crusaders and Jack Hamak struck out eight Falcons over five innings of work.

Cathedral (19-1) advances to play against Albany at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Dick Putz Field.

Elsewhere in 6AA

Royalton 4, Staples-Motley 3

Albany 7, Kimball 2

Pierz 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 7

THURSDAY IN 6AA

Kimball vs Foley 1 PM

Staples-Motley vs Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 PM Faber

Cathedral vs Albany 4:30 PM Putz

Pierz vs Royalton 7 PM Faber

OTHER BASEBALL MATCHUPS FOR THURSDAY

4A

ACGC @ Lester Prairie 4:30 PM

5AAA

Becker @ Monticello 4:30 PM

8AAA

Willmar @ ROCORI 4:30 PM

8AAAA

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd (Elim) 4:30 PM

St. Cloud @ Sartell (Elim) 4:30 PM