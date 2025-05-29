Prep Baseball Playoff Scores And Schedule – Thursday, May 29th
Cathedral baseball opened its Section 6AA playoff run with a 3-0 win over Foley Wednesday at the MAC in St. Cloud. Matt Primus had a pair of runs batted in for the Crusaders and Jack Hamak struck out eight Falcons over five innings of work.
Cathedral (19-1) advances to play against Albany at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Dick Putz Field.
Elsewhere in 6AA
Royalton 4, Staples-Motley 3
Albany 7, Kimball 2
Pierz 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 7
THURSDAY IN 6AA
Kimball vs Foley 1 PM
Staples-Motley vs Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 PM Faber
Cathedral vs Albany 4:30 PM Putz
Pierz vs Royalton 7 PM Faber
OTHER BASEBALL MATCHUPS FOR THURSDAY
4A
ACGC @ Lester Prairie 4:30 PM
5AAA
Becker @ Monticello 4:30 PM
8AAA
Willmar @ ROCORI 4:30 PM
8AAAA
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd (Elim) 4:30 PM
St. Cloud @ Sartell (Elim) 4:30 PM