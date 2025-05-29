Prep Baseball Playoff Scores And Schedule &#8211; Thursday, May 29th

Prep Baseball Playoff Scores And Schedule – Thursday, May 29th

Josiah Petersen (photo courtesy of Mike Beier)

Cathedral baseball opened its Section 6AA playoff run with a 3-0 win over Foley Wednesday at the MAC in St. Cloud. Matt Primus had a pair of runs batted in for the Crusaders and Jack Hamak struck out eight Falcons over five innings of work.

Cathedral (19-1) advances to play against Albany at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Dick Putz Field.

Elsewhere in 6AA 

Royalton 4, Staples-Motley 3
Albany 7, Kimball 2
Pierz 11, Wadena-Deer Creek 7

THURSDAY IN 6AA 

Kimball vs Foley 1 PM
Staples-Motley vs Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 PM Faber
Cathedral vs Albany 4:30 PM Putz
Pierz vs Royalton 7 PM Faber

OTHER BASEBALL MATCHUPS FOR THURSDAY 

4A
ACGC @ Lester Prairie 4:30 PM

5AAA
Becker @ Monticello 4:30 PM

8AAA
Willmar @ ROCORI 4:30 PM

8AAAA
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd (Elim) 4:30 PM
St. Cloud @ Sartell  (Elim) 4:30 PM

Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports