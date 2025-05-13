Prep Baseball And Softball Scores And Schedules – Tuesday, May 13th, 2025

The ROCORI baseball team's ten game winning streak was snapped with Monday's 5-3 loss at St. Francis. The Fighting Saints scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the second inning after ROCORI had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the frame.

Cal Heying had a pair of hits, two runs batted in and three stolen bases for the Spartans in the loss. ROCORI is now 11-3 overall this year.

Elsewhere, the Cathedral baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 3-1 win over Melrose. The Crusaders' offense was led by Caden Johnson's two runs batted in, while Jack Hamak had a stellar game on the mound for CHS with a complete game, ten-strikeout performance.

OTHER SCORES FOR MONDAY, MAY 12th:

Foley 9, Aitkin 8

Paynesville 12, ACGC 3

Chisago Lakes 10, Becker 8

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Cambridge-Isanti 0

St. Michael-Albertville 4, St. Cloud 2

Cathedral 3, Melrose 1

SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY, MAY 13th:

Sartell @ Brainerd 4 PM

Foley @ Cathedral 5 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ St. Cloud 5 PM

SOFTBALL

On the softball diamond, Sartell's recent hot streak continued as the Sabres beat Coon Rapids for their seventh straight win and tenth win in their past 11 games. The Sabres are 12-3 overall and remain 6-3 in the Central Lakes Conference.

St. Cloud and ROCORI are currently tied for the conference lead with 9-2 records. The Crush lost a non-conference matchup with Elk River by a 7-3 final score on Monday night.

SOFTBALL SCORES FOR MONDAY, MAY 12th

Albany 7, Sauk Centre 2

Paynesville 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Royalton 15, Holdingford 10

SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY, MAY 13th:

ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM

Sartell @ Alexandria 5 PM

Cathedral @ Pierz 5 PM

Foley @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM

Brainerd @ St. Cloud 7 PM