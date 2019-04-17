Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, April 16th

The Cathedral baseball team topped Becker 4-3 Tuesday night in Becker. The Crusaders improve to 4-0 on the season with the win.

Eric Faust paced the CHS offense with a pair of hits and two runs batted in, while Jon Bell and Sam Larson each added two hits in the win. The Crusaders will play at Zimmerman on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Tech Tigers and Apollo Eagles split a doubleheader at Dick Putz Field. The Eagles took game one 3-0 before falling 8-4 in game two.

In softball, Cathedral topped Becker 3-1 behind Megan Voit's stellar pitching. Voit pitched seven innings and allowed just one run on six hits while issuing no walks and striking out nine.