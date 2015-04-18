Plouffe Walks Off As Twins Win 3rd Straight

MINNEAPOLIS -- Third baseman Trevor Plouffe launched a walk-off home run in extra innings to give the Minnesota Twins a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians Friday night.

Plouffe turned on a 3-1 pitch from Indians reliever Bryan Shaw and knocked it into the upper deck in left field in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Twins their third-straight win.

A win seemed out of the question early in the game, as the Twins were unable to get a hit off of Cleveland ace and defending Cy Young Award winner, Corey Kluber.

Kluber had a perfect game going through five innings and a 2-0 lead before the Twins broke through to tie the game in the sixth.

Catcher Chris Herrmann lined a single to right field that scored Oswaldo Arcia . Herrmann later scored with heads-up baserunning. Eduardo Escobar struck out swinging with the bases loaded but the ball got past Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez, allowing Herrmann to score from third.

From that point on, neither team was able to get much going on offensively until Plouffe's home run in the 11th.

With the win, the Twins improve to 4-6 on the season and will send Phil Hughes (0-2, 5.25 ERA) to the mound against Danny Salazar and the Indians today at 1:10 p.m.