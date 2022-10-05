Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville.

Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is the last remaining section of I-94 that's programmed to be updated to three lanes in each direction between Clearwater and Maple Grove.

The preliminary design is underway, but the project scope is yet to be determined depending on available funding.

A final concept will be completed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and work could begin as soon as 2024.

It will take a minimum of two years to complete that project.

